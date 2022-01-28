Wendy Williams not fired from her talk show, not returning until at least March

Wendy Williams is confirmed to take a break from her talk show until March, at the earliest. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

It was confirmed on Thursday that Wendy Williams will be taking a hiatus from her talk show throughout the month of February.

Although Williams has not been fired from the show, there is no exact set date as to when she will return.

Williams, a popular talk show host and personality, has been battling health issues over the past few years. She has not appeared in any of her season 13 episodes thus far, and due to past breaks from the show, is not expected to host the remainder.

Who are the February guest hosts for the Wendy Show?

The Wendy Show confirmed on Thursday that guest hosts will include rappers Fat Joe and Remy Ma, comedian Michael Rapaport, Bevy Smith, Terrence J, and Sherri Shepherd.

Michael Rapaport will start off the month from January 31st-February 4th.

Fat Joe & Remy Ma will then take the reins from February 7th-11th, followed by Bevy & Terrence J taking over from the 14th-18th.

After that, Shepherd will step in from the 21st through the 25th, and Rapaport will return to finish from February 28th until March 4th.

Fans have been waiting anxiously on Wendy’s return

Followers of Williams and her show have been quick to show their reactions to her absence – Mostly just curious as to when the star will come back.

One Instagram user @pixs_n_shyt commented on The Wendy Show’s post, “Ok if Wendy not coming back just say that.”

Another user @taylorcmims commented in all capital letters, “NO(ONE) WANTS TO WATCH THE WENDY WILLIAMS SHOW WITHOUT WENDY WILLIAMS.”

Pic credit: @wendyshow/Instagram

Other fans have showed that they will not be tuning into the show without her. @2006ayoung commented, “Oh Wendy. I don’t even know what to say. I’m giving up on this show.”

Even Perez Hilton chimed in to the post with a comment that reflects his sarcastic tone – Inferring that there is no way she will be returning by March.

“Excellent selections! I can’t wait to see who the guest hosts are for March, April and May!”

Pic credit: @wendyshow/Instagram

It is still unclear what state of health Williams is currently in. One of her reps recently stated the speculations about her health are “inaccurate” and dismissed rumors about her never returning to her show.

Wendy, although the world may not know “How You Doin,” fans surely hope to see you healthy and able to return to your show one day in the near future.