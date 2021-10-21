Where is Wendy Williams?

Wendy Williams at the Wendy Williams Star Ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in October 2019. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/carrie-nelson.

The Wendy Williams Show is finally back with new episodes, but it’s missing one key factor — Wendy Williams.

The talk show host has been battling health issues for much of the past month and will not be back on the show until at least November, if not later.

The show’s 13th season was set to start airing on September 20 but was delayed until October 18 while Williams dealt with several health issues.

The Instagram account notes that she had a breakthrough case of COVID-19 and has been experiencing complications due to Graves’ disease and her thyroid condition.

As new episodes of the show are being aired, the official Instagram account has provided health updates on Williams and updates about the guest hosts while she is recovering.

Although the show is continuing original content without Williams, many fans are wondering when their beloved host will return to her purple chair.

When will Wendy Williams return?

The Wendy Williams Show official Instagram account has been providing updates about Wendy Williams and her health since September 9, 2021.

When it was first announced that she had health problems, she was looking forward to being back on the air for Season 13 on September 20.

However, Williams’ return to the show has been delayed three more times since the original post.

The last update on Williams and her health was posted on October 12, just under a week before they began airing new episodes with guest hosts.

At this time, there is no set return date for Williams to return to her purple chair.

The earliest Williams could be back would be after the week of November 1, as the show announced that Sherrie Shepherd will guest host that entire week.

While this is not the first time Williams has been absent from her own show, many fans are voicing their concern that this could be the last season of The Wendy Williams Show.

Season 13 being the last season is purely speculation, but Page Six reports that the delay caused by Williams’ health has been a problem for station affiliates and advertisers.

Although no one has commented on how Williams is doing, a statement released from production company Debmar-Mercury states, “She is making progress, but is experiencing serious complications as a direct result of Graves’ Disease and her thyroid condition. It has been determined that more time is needed before she is able to return to her live hosting duties.”

What is Graves’ disease?

The Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health’s Office on Women’s Health states that Graves’ disease is an autoimmune disease that damages the thyroid gland.

It is more common in women but can be present in men as well.

Graves’ disease creates antibodies that attack the thyroid gland, which causes the thyroid to increase hormone production, creating more thyroid hormones than the body needs.

Graves’ disease frequently leads to hyperthyroidism, which causes the body’s metabolism to speed up.

Graves’ disease is treated by either lowering the amount of the thyroid hormone or blocking the hormone. The main treatments include antithyroid medicine, radioactive iodine (RAI), or surgery to remove part of or all of the thyroid.

Some doctors may recommend beta blockers to help lessen the the side effects of excessive thyroid hormone.

The Wendy Williams Show airs weekdays on Fox.