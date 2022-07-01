Wendy Williams is bringing this famous item to her new podcast

Will Wendy Williams use an item from her TV show for her new podcast? Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Wendy Williams is said to be using a very important item from the Wendy Williams Show for her new podcast.

The 57-year-old’s hit show wrapped up earlier this month after being on air for 13 seasons.

Due to her health struggles with graves’ disease and lymphedema, Wendy didn’t host the last season of the show. Instead, celebrity guest hosts such as Fat Joe, Remy Ma, and Sherri Shepherd filled in.

Wendy Williams is bringing her famous chair to her new podcast

In a new interview with The Sun, Wendy’s manager Will Selby has revealed that she will be using her signature purple chair for her new podcast.

Speaking about how they got the item back, Will said: “We took it from the show. When they announced the show was over, I said to Wendy let’s go get your stuff.”

“I thought ‘Why should it stay there- so people can sell it on eBay?’ There were some things I felt were iconic.”

He added: “That was her’s and it signifies the old chapter closing as we start the new one. We are going to take it, and that will be part of her new show.”

Whilst it’s unknown when Wendy’s new podcast will launch, TMZ reported that the broadcaster has no intentions of going back to TV and already has a potential podcast guest lineup of the Kardashians, Snoop Dogg, the Trumps, and Fat Joe.

The publication added that Wendy plans to use the podcast to speak about her topics of fashion, music artists, and celebrities.

Wendy Williams’ TV time slot will be replaced by Sherri Shepard’s new show

Earlier this year, it was announced that Sherri Shepard would be taking Wendy’s time slot for her own show, Sherri, which will air debut in September. The news came after the 55-year-old had been filling in on The Wendy Williams Show.

In an Instagram Live with Fat Joe, Wendy revealed that although she liked Sherri, she would not be watching her new show.

She told Joe, “I like her, but I won’t be watching her because I know what she’s going to be doing and that’s really not my thing.”

“Anyway, but I love being on my own show and I love that people love to watch it all the time.”

In response, Sherri told ET Canada that she was okay with Wendy not watching and wished her all the best. She also expressed that she was concerned for the star and felt that no one was protecting her.