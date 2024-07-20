Wayne Brady joins cast of addiction drama film The Prince

Wayne Brady is a man of many talents in the entertainment world, which recently has included work in television and on stage.

He hosts the popular CBS game show, Let’s Make a Deal, and recently completed his performances in a Broadway revival of The Wiz.

However, he’s also used his acting talents for movies throughout his career.

He’s done plenty of voice work, including 2004’s Clifford the Really Big Movie and 2012’s Foodfight! Brady sometimes appears on screen as himself or plays other characters in movies.

A Deadline report recently revealed that Brady joined the star-studded cast of The Prince.

It’s an addiction drama film with speculation suggesting it is partly based on a real-life story.

According to Deadline, Brady is one of several stars joining The Prince, along with Red Rocket star Simon Rex and After star Inanna Sarkis.

The film also stars Academy Award winners J.K. Simmons, Nicolas Cage, Andy Garcia, Giancarlo Esposito, and Scott Haze.

Haze, who appeared in films including Sound of Freedom and Child of God, plays the film’s main character, Parker Scott. The character is described as “a drug-fueled power broker hungry for non-stop thrills.”

It will feature Scott’s story as he rules “a privileged world where pleasure is king, and more is never enough.”

Cameron Van Hoy will direct the David Memet-scripted film, which rumors suggest draws elements from the story of President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden.

However, the filmmakers have denied this, releasing a statement about the movie last month.

“This project has been in the works for a while and, as it currently stands and is led by van Hoy, is a fictional account of fictional events and characters,” they said per Deadline.

Brady’s role in the film is unspecified. He last appeared as himself in 2023’s Self Reliance, featuring Jake Johnson, Anna Kendrick, Andy Samberg, Natalie Morales, and Christopher Lloyd in the cast.

The Hulu streaming release was generally well received by critics, based on Rotten Tomatoes’ aggregate score.

Brady stars in upcoming family reality TV series

News of Brady’s involvement in The Prince comes less than a week before the debut of his new family reality TV series, Wayne Brady: The Family Remix.

It will provide insight into Brady’s personal life and his blended family, including his ex-wife, Mandie Taketa.

In a recent preview clip for the show, Mandie said that besides being Brady’s ex-wife, she’s also his “best friend” and “business partner.”

Wayne and Mandie have a daughter, Maile Masako Brady, who will also appear in the reality TV show’s main cast. Mandie’s current boyfriend and others from Brady’s family and circle will also appear in the series.

Monsters and Critics previously reported that Brady said he battled depression as he filmed the new series but was happy to have recorded it for the episodes as it could help others.

Wayne Brady: The Family Remix premieres Wednesday, July 24 at 10/9c on Freeform.