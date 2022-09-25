Vanessa Hudgens fans Paris Hilton in Milan as she performs post-Versace

Vanessa Hudgens is at a Versace event during Milan Fashion Week and helping Paris Hilton. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Vanessa Hudgens offers a helping hand to an old friend during an afterparty in Milan.

After Paris Hilton’s Versace walk shut down the runway for the SS23 Versace show, she continued working but switched to her DJ job.

Paris remained in her pink Versace bridal gown as she spun tunes at the Versace afterparty. Paris never stops moving while she spins, which could lead to a sweaty situation.

Thankfully, she had Vanessa by her side, acting as a personal fan for the model, heiress, and DJ.

Vanessa shared an amusing clip for her 47.3 million Instagram followers with her signature cheerful style and received likes and comments on the post.

Perhaps Vanessa saw Paris’ broken fan moment a few weeks ago and wanted to help.

Vanessa Hudgens lends Paris Hilton a helping hand after Versace

Vanessa held a handheld fan and stood near the DJ, moving to the beat of her music. Vanessa and Paris bounced to the tunes as the High School Musical alum placed the device close to Paris’ face.

Vanessa rocked the crop top she wore earlier in the evening for the big show. She also wore a Versace miniskirt in black with white writing.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The camera showed that Paris’ sister, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, was standing nearby, wearing sunglasses and dancing to the music.

Vanessa playfully held a handheld fan and stood next to the sweaty DJ in an attempt to cool her down. Vanessa’s caption read, “@parishilton I will be your personal fan whenever u need. 😉😂.”

The video received 208k likes and counting.

Paris Hilton closes the Versace 2023 show during Milan Fashion Week

Versace was the latest designer to channel Barbie-core after Maison Valentino shocked the runways last March. The pink-style attire coincides with the upcoming live-action Barbie movie starring Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie.

The Italian designer selected Paris to star as the highly-coveted-after bride of the event, closing the show during Milan Fashion Week.

Paris shared a clip as she strutted down a runway in a pink gown with a matching veil and close-toed pumps.

Her caption read, “Sliving on the catwalk and closing the show for @Versace Spring/Summer 2023 ❤️‍🔥💃🏼✨ Thank you @Donatella_Versace for an iconic night! 👑 #ThatsHot #Sliving #Versace 👑 #MFW #Barbiecore 💘.”

As a woman in her 40s who isn’t a runway model, Paris showed that anything is possible, even closing a Versace show.