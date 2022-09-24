Vanessa Hudgens goes braless with a smile for Versace

Vanessa Hudgens is a vision at Versace as one of the well-known names in attendance for the big event during Milan Fashion Week. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Vanessa Hudgens was all smiles as she took in an epic show during Milan Fashion Week, courtesy of Versace.

The Disney Channel alum was on hand for the big night, and she shared footage from the evening.

She posted for her 47.3 million Instagram followers, who recently saw Vanessa at New York Fashion Week, which kicked off the season. In the Big Apple, Vanessa took in a few shows and snagged a front-row seat to Michael Kors.

The High School Musical actress went from The City That Never Sleeps to the fashion capital of the world and remained stylish in the process.

She shared a picture featuring her in an extra happy state with pink framed sunglasses and matching lenses.

The brunette beauty had a drink in hand as she bent forward, seemingly in laughter.

Vanessa Hudgens dazzles in miniskirt and crop top

Vanessa rocked a glittery tank top and a bare neckline as the sparkles added enough drama to the garment.

She paired the top with a Versace miniskirt in black with white writing. Her dark locks were straightened in a half-up half-down style.

She posed in front of an elegant ballroom with purple lighting, beautiful Roman columns, and chandeliers in the background.

Vanessa’s dark acrylics were visible as she held the mystery liquid, and she wore multiple gold rings, which perfectly matched her dangling earrings.

Her caption read, “I don’t even know where to begin lol biggest thank you to @versace and @donatella_versace for such an incredible experience 💕 big ol photo dump coming at u soon.”

Vanessa promised a photo dump, but those who aren’t caught up on the star may be excited to know that she has other ventures up her sleeve.

Vanessa Hudgens teams up with Ashley Benson and Rosario Dawson

Vanessa recently teamed up with Ashley Benson and Rosario Dawson, to create a margarita drink. The drink, Margalicious Margarita, is a take on the popular Mexican cocktail featuring tequila. Ashley, Vanessa, and Rosario spoke with PEOPLE in May about the project.

Vanessa said, “My favorite memories of going out with my girlfriends is going to a Mexican restaurant and getting a margarita. There’s definitely a specific vibe that comes along with it, and it totally fits our personalities.”

It looks like Vanessa is creating a beverage empire–she already has Cali Water, a vegan, and GMO-free cactus water drink.