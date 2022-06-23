Unverified photos of Amber Heard allegedly cheating on Johnny Depp with Cara Delevingne go viral

Amber Heard and Cara Delevingne partied in London in 2016. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Dennis Van Tine/StarMaxWorldwideXavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Photos claiming to show Amber Heard and Cara Delevingne kissing in an elevator have gone viral on social media after fans began sharing the unverified shots.

The friendship between the British model and the Aquaman actress has become a talking point following the high-profile defamation trial.

In a legal deposition, Heard’s friend Josh Drew claimed that in 2016, Elon Musk and Delevingne were allegedly involved in a threesome with the actress.

Fan photos appear to show Amber Heard and Cara Delevingne kissing

Andy Signore, a YouTuber known for his channel Popcorned Planet, shared grainy, unverified images, which appear to have been captured by a security camera inside an elevator.

Fans are claiming the photo shows Amber Heard and Cara Delevigne sharing a kiss.

It is similar to the footage and images from Los Angeles’ Eastern Columbia Building elevator— where Heard and Depp shared a penthouse during their marriage.

Depp fans shared images from the YouTube video on Twitter.

Remember Amber Heard said the affairs were all in Johnny Depp's head! This is exactly what narcissists do. They gaslight you and tell you you're the crazy one. Typical abusive behavior!

"Cara Delevingne" pic.twitter.com/knXYGAnalR June 21, 2022

In the photos, a woman resembling Heard appears to kiss another woman resembling Delevingne. It is unclear when the images were taken as it does not have a time stamp.

Amber Heard cheating on Johnny Depp (wbk) and then getting mad @ Johnny bc he didn’t trust her.



This is Amber Heard and Cara Delevingne. pic.twitter.com/NPVMaBY8gq — mar (@vaersac) June 21, 2022

The elevator’s location was seemingly confirmed by Ami Goodheart, a Hollywood Costume designer who lived in the same building.

“She lived here, in his penthouses. These are Johnny’s penthouses that he owned, that she was living in,” Goodheart said.

“I’m looking at the cheekbones, I’m looking at the eyebrows. The eyebrows, you know how she has those like very prominent eyebrows,” she added.

“You are showing me pictures of Amber Heard and Cara Delevingne making out in my elevator downstairs, and holy cow, what the heck is this?” Goodheart said in the video.

Signore said that Amber’s friend Eve Barlow responded to the leak, seemingly confirming its authenticity.

The gaslighting of Eve Barlow is unreal… Clearly responding to our exclusive photos of Amber snogging in PUBLIC, where MANY could see… implying its "Revenge Porn"?! 🤦‍♂️Also what about Johnny Depp's Privacy & all those sleeping pics, video & TURD your girlfriend Amber dropped?! pic.twitter.com/iXIqpCD12W — Andy Signore (@andysignore) June 21, 2022

“Post-separation abuse includes harassment, stalking, and invasion of privacy. Revenge porn and the release of private intimate footage can be an aspect of this abuse,” Barlow wrote.

Amber’s friend said she had an affair with Cara while married to Depp

Heard filed for divorce from Depp in May 2016 and obtained a temporary restraining order against him. Signore said he believes the images were taken in April 2016.

Josh Drew said in a deposition that Amber’s friend Rocky Pennington told him that Amber had an affair with Cara while married to Depp.

He also said that Elon Musk had a three-way with Cara and Amber, who was still married. Musk later denied this in a statement to Page Six.

This video was not used during the defamation trial but went viral on social media during the trial, fueling fans’ theories that Amber did cheat on Johnny.

At this time, there is no official statement confirming or denying the footage allegedly showing Amber and Cara kissing in the elevator. Only fans have offered their insight.