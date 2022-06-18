Tyler Sanders, Fear The Walking Dead actor, found dead at 18

Tyler Sanders appeared in Fear The Walking Dead. Pic credit: @tylermsanders/Instagram

Tyler Sanders, a young actor on the rise, was found dead at his home in Los Angeles. He was 18 years old.

He appeared in numerous television roles including 9-1-1: Lone Star, Fear the Walking Dead, and The Rookie.

What is Tyler Sanders’s cause of death?

His agent Pedro Tapia confirmed his death but did not provide details.

“Tyler was a talented actor with a bright future,” Tapia said in a statement continuing: “He comes from a wonderful family, and we ask that you respect their privacy at this time.”

He added that the actor’s death is under investigation at the time of writing this report.

TMZ says its law enforcement source got a call for a male not breathing at the Fear The Walking Dead actor’s residence.

Responded officers found Tyler alone in the home and pronounced him dead at the scene. The publication adds that investigators didn’t find any immediate signs of foul play or suspicious circumstances.

Tyler Sanders started acting at 10

Tyler Sanders was nominated for a Daytime Emmy for the role of Leo in the Amazon spin-off series Just Add Magic: Mystery City.

According to his IMDB, he started acting at the age of 10 and shot a half-hour pilot with Leah Remini in 2017.

He also appeared in the ABC series The Rookie and AMC’s popular spin-off series Fear the Walking Dead playing a Young Jake Otto.

Sanders was active on Instagram suggesting his death was sudden. His last IG post from June 12 shows the young actor looking dapper in a suit at Vail, Colorado.

It appears he was in Colorado with his family river rafting. “Here’s a quick before and after of my family white water rafting,” the caption reads.

He recently appeared on FOX’s 9-1-1: Lone Star and took a selfie with the cast including Rob Lowe in April.

“Had a great time working on 9-1-1 lone star! If you didn’t catch it live on Fox, episode 3.14 “impulse control” is out on Hulu now!” he wrote in the caption.

His recent social media activity suggests he spent time with family and was working on his fitness when he wasn’t busy acting.

Tributes pour in for Tyler Sanders

Friends and colleagues remember Sanders, who died at just 18.

A friend shared photos with Tyler as she paid tribute to him, describing the late actor as a “kind and talented person.”

Another pal of the actor shared a photo along with a tribute which in part reads as follows: “You have always been my friend and it brings me a lot of pain to say this, but Rest In Peace Tyler, I always loved you and you were like a brother to me.”

Tyler Sanders’s cause and manner of death are unknown at the time of writing this report.