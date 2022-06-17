Fear the Walking Dead showrunner confirms upcoming Season 8 storyline

Lennie James as Morgan Jones and Kim Dickens as Madison Clark, as seen in Episode 16 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 7. Pic credit: AMC/Lauren “Lo” Smith

Season 7 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead concluded with the reintroduction of Madison Clark (Kim Dickens), who had been missing — presumed dead — since Season 4 as she unexpectedly teamed up with Morgan (Lennie James)

Madison’s daughter, Alicia (Alycia Debnam), also left the TV show one episode prior to her mother reappearing. She had been suffering from what was either the zombie virus or a very bad infection for the entirety of the season.

In addition to this, her storyline saw the conclusion of the battle between her and Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) regarding his safehold, the Tower.

Now, one of Fear the Walking Dead’s showrunners has revealed the plans for Season 8.

Expect to see more of Madison and Morgan

In a recent interview with AMC, Fear the Walking Dead’s showrunners Ian Goldberg and Andrew Chambliss had a lot to say about Season 7. In addition to this, Chambliss also gave some clues regarding the upcoming storyline for Season 8.

Already, the assumption was that Madison and Morgan would continue with their plan to approach PADRE and it has now been confirmed that the pair will stick together for some time.

“I think the thing that we’re really excited about is the promise of that final scene between Madison and Morgan in the Season 7 finale where it’s the two of them partnering up to take down this monolithic force that we only know as PADRE,” Chambliss said.

Morgan first met Madison when she stole Baby Mo (Avaya White) and handed the child over to PADRE.

Because of this, it seemed Madison was not set up to be the new big bad. However, by the end of the episode, Morgan had convinced her to help him regain his daughter and the final episode of the season saw the pair heading off across the water in search of PADRE.

PADRE will also feature heavily in Season 8

Throughout Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead, PADRE was spoken of quite a bit. Alicia had read about it when she was locked inside a government bunker.

When she escaped, she continued with her search for the elusive location that was supposed to be a new beginning after the apocalypse.

Nothing had been found, though, and it appeared that there would be no further word on the location until the Season 7 finale when it was discovered that Madison was now involved with them.

Chambliss had more to say about this organization and confirmed that it will, indeed be the next great hurdle when Fear the Walking Dead returns.

“We know what PADRE does isn’t that great, and we’re just excited about seeing these two iconic characters within The Walking Dead Universe teamed up together to bring down this really nefarious group,” Chambliss said.

As yet, no release date has been announced for Season 8 of Fear the Walking Dead.