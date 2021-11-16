What was Heath Freeman’s cause of death? Bones actor dead at 41

Heath Freeman, a television and movie actor, has died unexpectedly at age 41. Pic credit:@heathmonster/Instagram

Heath Freeman, an actor best known for his roles on Bones and Spartacus: Blood and Sand – Motion Comic, has died at age 41.

His sudden passing has resulted in speculation about his cause of death.

Tributes poured in for the Heath Freeman, with one revealing how the actor died.

According to his IMDB page, the late actor also starred in NCIS: Naval Criminal Investigative Service and was filming Gina Carano’s movie Terror on the Prairie before his sudden death.

His heart-rending last Instagram post was a tribute to the late Michael K. Williams.

As previously reported, Williams, best known for his role in The Wire, died of a drug overdose in his apartment in Brooklyn at age 54.

What was Heath Freeman’s cause of death?

Gabriel-Kane Day-Lewis — son of retired actor Daniel Day-Lewis, paid tribute to Freeman on Instagram, revealing how the late NCIS actor died.

In an Instagram tribute, Day-Lewis revealed that the 41-year-old actor died in his sleep.

“It shatters my heart to write this. last night the man I got to know as my older set brother tragically passed away in his sleep. there is nothing that i could say which could ever possibly do your existence justice, Heath,” the 26-year-old actor wrote alongside photos and messages they shared, adding:

“We formed such a strong bond from the start, and you became a mentor to me. Watching you work was such a privilege. Your charisma, your talent, your humor, your passion, and your red hot Irish temper will be dearly missed. i’m so sorry you won’t be here to see what we made together. I’ll miss laughing with you my brother aka ‘Gold Heath’. rest easy.”

Day-Lewis and Freeman starred together in Terror on the Prairie, which IMDB says is still filming.

While it has been revealed how the actor died, it is unclear what caused his death.

Tributes pour in for Heath Freeman

Several tributes poured in for Heath Freeman following his sudden death. Several colleagues of the late actor and praised him for his character and acting ability.

Gina Carano said, “I didn’t know our journey would be cut this short and my heart is shattering. I wanted so much more time to laugh, cry, create, live, love with your friendship.”

“Heath truly was so special, so fierce and precious, protective gentle, and brave. He made me feel safe. He took care of everyone around him,” she added.

Heath Freeman did not have any children and is survived by his family and friends.