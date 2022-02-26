Truebleeda dead: Baton Rouge rapper slain in ‘targeted shooting,’ police say

Baton Rouge rapper Truebleeda pictured on his Twitter page in July 2021. Pic credit: @TrueBleeda/Twitter

Truebleeda aka Donte Dorsey was an up-and-coming rapper from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Truebleeda, 18, was known for his songs, Hood Rich, Check my Jacket and Trouble Soul.

During his short career, Truebleeda attained close to 3,000 monthly listens on Spotify in addition to millions of views on his YouTube channel. The rapper was regarded as one of the brightest stars in the Louisiana hip-hop scene.

Truebleeda dead and police think the shooting could be connected to another Baton Rouge attack

Truebleeda was killed alongside another person in a shooting close to the Mall of Louisiana on the afternoon of February 25. His death came just four weeks after his 18th birthday.

WAFB in Baton Rouge named the other person killed as Clifton Lindsay, 19. Two other people were injured in the attack. They are being treated in a local hospital. Sgt. L’Jean McKneely of the Baton Rouge Police Department described the shooting as “highly planned” and “targeted.”

At the time of this writing, there have been no arrests made in the case. The city’s police chief Murphy Paul told the media that the shooting could be connected to another shooting in East Baton Rouge Parish, according to the WAFB.

Sgt. McKneely was quoted by WWLTV as saying of the shooting, “This is an isolated incident. The individuals inside of this car were targeted. There are some situations that are happening in Baton Rouge with individuals having issues and rival groups that are committing violence against one another.”

Truebleeda’s real name was Donte Dorsey. The rapper was mourned on Instagram by his collaborator Li Trench, who posted a series of messages expressing his grief following his friend’s death.

In one Li Trench wrote, “Love You Li Brudda.”

In another he wrote, “N****A TOOK MY WHOLE HEART.”

Truebleeda amassed close to 2.7 million views on YouTube

On his Instagram bio, Truebleeda wrote, “Dying 2 live When We living 2 Die.” That lyric appears in the 2Pac and Notorious B.I.G. posthumous collaboration, Runnin’ to Live.

Truebleeda amassed close to 2.7 million views on his official YouTube channel during his short career. His most recent video, Soul Survivor, dropped two days before his death.

On January 24, Truebleeda celebrated on his birthday in an Instagram post in which he wrote, “Blessed too See Another Spin Around The Globe.”

On his Instagram page, Truebleeda mourned the loss of 16-year-old girl who was killed in gun violence in November 2021

Truebleeda previously mourned the loss of Tremiyah Lindsey on his Instagram. In November 2021, Lindsey was shot dead in Baton Rouge.

According to WAFB, Lindsey was 16 years old when she was killed. Lindsey’s mother and brother Tremayne were also shot in the attack. Lindsey’s brother, Tremayne, was later charged with attempted murder after allegedly instigating the gunfight which saw him, his mom and his sister hit by return fire.

In November 2021, Truebleeda wrote in an Instagram post, “Your Name 4Ever Lives Thur Me 🤞🏾 #Tremyiah.” It is unclear what the exact relationship between Truebleeda and the Lindsay family was.

BRPD is asking anyone with information about this shooting to come forward. Tips can be submitted to police at 225-389-4869 or through Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.