Celebrities who died in 2022: All the actors, singers and reality stars lost this year

Fans of celebrities started off 2022 in mourning after beloved star Betty White passed away on New Year’s Eve.

Things never seem to get better as beloved celebrities die all the time, and it always seems that when someone famous dies, they come in threes.

January 2022 hit hard right off the bat.

In that first month, the world lost one of Hollywood’s most iconic and legendary actors in Sidney Poitier and one of television’s most beloved dads in Bob Saget.

That was just the start.

Here is a look at the actors, singers, and reality stars who died in 2022 so far.

We will update this article every month through the year, so bookmark this page to return and read about the celebrities who died in 2022.

Louie Anderson, 68 (January 21)

Louie Anderson was an Emmy-winning TV and movie actor who went from stand-up comedy to hugely successful TV shows.

His career took off when Johnny Carson invited him to perform on The Tonight Show in 1984.

In 1999, he began hosting Family Feud and became a major star. He voiced a fictitious version of his 8-year-old self in the popular 1990s animated series Life With Louie and most recently starred on Baskets as Christine.

Anderson died on January 21 at the age of 68 from complications related to cancer.

Louie’s close friend Pauly Shore mourned his death on social media.

Meat Loaf, 74 (January 20)

Meat Loaf was a best-selling musician whose Bat Out of Hell Trilogy of albums sold over 65 million units worldwide.

The first album, Bat Out of Hell, was on the charts for over nine years and still sells over 200,000 units a year four decades after its release.

He is also a Grammy-award winning musician and went on to become a movie star with appearances in The Rocky Horror Picture Show and Fight Club.

Meat Loaf died on the evening of January 20 at the age of 74, and TMZ reports he died after contracting COVID-19.

Gaspard Ulliel, 37 (January 19)

Gaspard Ulliel was a big-name actor in France who appeared in some amazing movies over the years, both in his home country and in the United States.

Some of his bigger roles came in Jean-Pierre Jeunet’s A Very Long Engagement, the Silence of the Lambs prequel Hannibal Rising, and the horror movie Brotherhood of the Wolf.

Fans will see him soon in the Marvel Disney+ series, Moon Knight.

On January 19, Ulliel died following a skiing accident in France.

Jordan Cashmyer, 26 (January 15)

On January 15, former 16 & Pregnant star Jordan Cashmyer died at the age of 26.

Cashmyer was on the MTV series in 2014 with her then-boyfriend Derek Taylor. She was pregnant with their daughter, Genevieve Shae Taylor.

The troubled reality TV star broke up with her boyfriend after giving birth to her daughter. Cashmyer struggled with depression and drug addiction after her appearance on the series.

“Last night I received a call no parent ever wants,” said Jordan’s mother, Jessica Cashmyer. “My oldest beloved daughter, Jordan has passed away, she was only 26 years old. Our hearts are truly broken. No parent should ever have to go through losing a child, EVER.”

The former reality TV star died a few months after her fiance, Michael Frank Schaffer, passed away.

Clint Arlis, 34 (January 11)

Clint Arlis became famous thanks to his time on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season of The Bachelorette.

Arlis made it to week three of the reality dating series before getting eliminated. While Clint didn’t find love with Kaitlyn, his budding friendship with JJ Lane was featured on The Bachelorette.

Clint Arlis was pronounced dead at 34 years old.

His high school wrestling coach announced his death.

It is with a heavy heart and a sense of profound loss that we announce the death of one of the Batavia Wrestling Program's All-Time greats, 2005 graduate, Clint Arlis (pictured left). 1/10 pic.twitter.com/8wlheLtq0P — Batavia Wrestling – Coach Bayer (@BataviaWrestler) January 13, 2022

Bob Saget, 65 (January 9)

Bob Saget was one of the most famous television dads in history as Danny Tanner in Full House.

He went on to remain a beloved star after the show ended when he revealed that he was one of the funniest, dirty comedians in the world.

In 2022, Saget had started a new comedy tour and it was on this tour that he died.

Bob Saget was found dead in his hotel room at 65. The cause of death remains unknown, but no foul play or drugs were involved.

Sidney Poitier, 94 (January 6)

Sidney Poitier was one of the pioneers in Hollywood history as the first Black actor to win an Oscar for Best Actor.

Poitier starred in three important movies in 1967 that dealt with race relations, including To Sir, with Love; Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner, and In the Heat of the Night.

His Oscar win was for 1963’s Lilies of the Field. He also won an Honorary Academy Award in 2001 and received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2009.

Poitier died on January 6 in his home in Beverly Hills.His cause of death was cardiopulmonary failure and prostate cancer, with Alzheimer’s disease listed as an underlying cause.

Peter Bogdanovich, 82 (January 6)

Peter Bogdanovich was an Oscar-winning film director and one of the greatest film historians in history.

His masterpieces include The Last Picture Show, What’s Up Doc?, and Paper Moon.

The Last Picture Show made Bogdanovich a star, the movie a black and white love letter to movies, starring Cloris Leachman and Ben Johnson. The movie also helped launch the career of Jeff Bridges and Sharon Stone.

Bogdanovich died following complications of Parkinson’s disease.

“Our dearest Peter passed away today from complications of Parkinson’s disease,” the family said in a statement. “The Bogdanovich/Stratten family wishes to thank everyone for their love and support in this most difficult time.”