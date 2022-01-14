The Bachelorette contestant, Clint Arlis dead at 34, Nick Viall shares his condolences for his fellow Season 11 alum

Season 11 contestant, Clint Arlis participated in Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season of The Bachelorette. Pic credit: ABC

There is sad news to report in Bachelor Nation.

The Bachelorette Season 11 alum Clint Arlis has been pronounced dead at 34 years old.

First making his appearance to the franchise on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season of The Bachelorette, the architectural engineer’s death was confirmed via Twitter on Thursday by his high school wrestling coach.

Attending Batavia High School in Batavia, Illinois, his wrestling coach Scott Bayer, shared the news along with fond memories and records set by The Bachelorette alum.

“It is with a heavy heart and a sense of profound loss that we announce the death of one of Batavia Wrestling Program’s All-time greats, 2005 graduate, Clint Arlis,” Bayer wrote.

It is with a heavy heart and a sense of profound loss that we announce the death of one of the Batavia Wrestling Program's All-Time greats, 2005 graduate, Clint Arlis (pictured left). 1/10 pic.twitter.com/8wlheLtq0P — Batavia Wrestling – Coach Bayer (@BataviaWrestler) January 13, 2022

“I have come to know Clint over the years since I joined Tom’s coaching staff and the Batavia Wrestling Family in the late fall of 2005, after his graduation. I have found him to be extraordinarily devoted to his family and deeply committed to the sport wrestling at a level few of us ever reach in our careers.”

Listing major wrestling accomplishments, his coach detailed Clint’s desire to mentor future generations.

The illinois wrestling family is mourning the loss of one of our brothers. We received the news yesterday that Clint had passed away and as much as it hurts us, our hearts and prayers go out to the Arlis family. https://t.co/XIlYcMzln8 — Michael Poeta (@illinicoachMP) January 13, 2022

“While pursuing his career in architecture, he’s always made a priority of coming back to our (his) wrestling room and generously giving back to our kids,” the tweet continued. “His legacies as a fierce competitor, tireless worker, a caring influence to younger Batavia wrestlers, a devoted friend, and a loving son and brother will resonate far beyond his days in our presence.”

No information was provided on Arlis’ cause of death.

Nick Viall shares his condolences for his fellow Season 11 alum

Competing alongside him for Kaitlyn Bristowe’s heart was Season 26 lead of The Bachelor Nick Viall.

Speaking of his fellow Season 11 contestant, Nick wrote, “Just heard about the passing of Clint Arlis. I got a chance to know Clint a little after our time on Kaitlyn’s season and I always enjoy our time and conversations.”

The Bachelor in Paradise alum added, “A very kind, unique, and talented person who was taken from this world far too soon. Rip Clint.”

Arlis made it to week three of the reality dating series before getting eliminated. While Clint didn’t find love with Kaitlyn, his budding friendship with JJ Lane was featured on The Bachelorette.

