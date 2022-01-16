Jordan Cashmyer death: Star Of MTV’s 16 & Pregnant dead at 26

Jordan Cashmyer’s parents reveal she died at 26. Pic credit: MTV/Jordan Cashmyer/Facebook

Jordan Cashmyer, a star of the MTV reality TV series 16 & Pregnant, has died at just 26.

Her mother confirmed her death on her father, Dennis M. Cashmyer Jr.’s Facebook page in a statement.

“Last night I received a call no parent ever wants,” said Jessica Cashmyer.

She continued, “My oldest beloved daughter, Jordan has passed away, she was only 26 years old. Our hearts are truly broken. No parent should ever have to go through losing a child, EVER.”

“Please keep my family in your thoughts prayers as we navigate through this terrible tragedy. Please understand and respect our privacy at this time. We are surrounded by the love and support of our children, grand daughter Lyla and family members,” the statement concluded.

Cashmyer was featured on the MTV series in 2014 with her then-boyfriend Derek Taylor while she was pregnant with their daughter, Genevieve Shae Taylor.

She gave birth to her daughter on March 7, 2014.

The series captured the late reality TV star struggling financially with her then-boyfriend after her parents kicked her out of their home.

The troubled reality TV star broke up with her boyfriend after giving birth to her daughter.

Cashmyer struggled with depression and drug addiction after her appearance on the series.

Jordan Cashmyer attempted suicide shortly after giving birth

Radar Online reported in 2014 that the reality TV star suffered from post-partum depression after giving birth and attempted suicide.

Cashmyer reportedly wrote on her now-deleted Facebook page about the suicide attempt.

“I have been struggling with a lot of different things emotionally since I had Genevieve. I was diagnosed with post partum depression and was on medication for a little while for it, but I never followed up with my appointment… My mood wouldn’t stay stable for very long, I was extremely impulsive, couldn’t focus, the smallest things would set me off, and my anxiety got worse, as did my depression and OCD.”

The MTV star wrote she felt “there wasn’t much of a reason to live anymore” before attempting an overdose.

The publication wrote that she was hospitalized, but Cashmyer said she felt better after being medicated and was subsequently released from the hospital.

In 2017, Jordan was working in a strip club and was arrested for drug possession, according to TMZ.

Jordan Cashmyer fiancé Michael Schaffer died after she gave birth to second child

According to The Daily Mail, the troubled reality TV star died a few months after her fiance, Michael Frank Schaffer, passed away.

He was reportedly 30 years old, and his cause of death has not been reported. Tragically the deceased couple shared a six-month-old daughter.

In January of 2021, Cashmyer had celebrated a year of sobriety, and a Facebook page attributed to her was publically updated on December 15, 2021. Her cause of death is currently unknown.

16 & Pregnant is currently on hiatus.