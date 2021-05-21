Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
16 & Pregnant star Selena Gutierrez arrested for hitting baby daddy Sean during an altercation over their daughter


Selena Gutierrez
16 & Pregnant star Selena Gutierrez was charged with striking Sean, the father of her daughter, and was subsequently arrested. Pic credit: @lenagtzzz/Instagram

Selena Gutierrez, a star of MTV’s 16 & Pregnant, was arrested for hitting the father of her daughter Sean after the couple was involved in an altercation.

Sean, who shares one daughter, Dareli, with Selena, posted a clip of her arrest and wrote on his Instagram story per The Sun, “Took Selena for hitting me.”

He later shared a video of himself and Dareli and wrote: “YEAH SELENA GOT LOCKED UP FOR HITTING ME.” Sean said that his mother pressed charges against Selena after they allegedly got into a fight.

“Selena got into a fight with me but I didn’t press charges,” he claimed in an Instagram Live on Tuesday night.

“She got into a fight with my mom too. My mom pressed charges,” Sean explained.

This upset Selena who asked he stop speaking about the issue during his Live video.

Selena was released one day later

Upon her release from jail, Selena shared several updates on her Instagram story.

“I’m okay,” she wrote over top of an interior photo of a hotel room as reported by The Sun. “I’m out, and my baby is okay. Thank you everyone for supporting me. Y’all don’t understand how thankful I am. Everything that happened in the last 24 hrs I wish on no one!!!!”

She added in a more recent update to her Instagram story the following message for her followers.

Selena Gutierrez
Selena Gutierrez added the following statement to her latest Instagram story following the harrowing reports of the last week regarding her reported assault of her ex-Sean. Pic credit: @lena.gutzz/Instagram

“Lol funny how I am an unfit mother and don’t care but since I’ve been here sean has not picked up his phone to even talk to his daughter and check up on her or Mary. Lol y’all but they love her so much,” she penned.

The former couple will always be connected via their daughter

Selena’s brother Ricky wrote via an Instagram Live update, via Starcasm, that the couple will always be connected because of their daughter.

However that doesn’t mean they will reunite romantically.

Ricky claimed that Selena was released into her mother’s custody because she is a juvenile.

“She’s just working things out with Sean right now,” Ricky said. “She’s doing what she has to. Despite any s**t that has happened…they’re going to be family for the rest of their lives.”

In an MTV bio about the couple, Selena and Sean have been together since middle school. The strain of living with Selena’s large family, and allegations of abuse and infidelity, further complicated the arrival of their baby.

16 and Pregnant is currently on hiatus.

