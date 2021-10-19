Travis Tritt cancels shows at venues enforcing COVID-19 precautions

Travis Tritt and 2014 CMA Music Festival Nightly Concert held at LP Field. Photo Credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

On Monday, October 18, country singer Travis Tritt announced that he would be canceling any upcoming shows where the scheduled venue requires guests to wear masks, show proof of COVID-19 vaccination, or provide a negative COVID-19 test result.

In a statement released on his website, Tritt said, “I’m putting my money where my mouth is and announcing that any venue or promoter mandating masks, requiring vaccinations, or pushing COVID testing protocols on my fans will not be tolerated.”

According to Newsweek, the canceled shows include the October 23 show in Muncie, Indiana, November 6 in Philadelphia, Mississippi, November 11 in Peoria, IL, and November 13 in Louisville, Kentucky.

After the announcement was released on Monday, many people took to social media to express their opinions on COVID-19 precautions and Travis Tritt’s stance.

Public reactions to Tritt's canceled shows

Travis Tritt is a renowned country star who has won CMA and Grammy awards throughout his career. His music has even been featured in performances on The Voice. He has a relatively large fan base, but they appear to be split in how they feel about his decision.

I’ve been a fan of Travis Tritt since “T-R-O-U-B-L-E” and still a fan. Yet highly disappointed in his COVID-19 stance. I don’t understand his position on “discriminating” since a particular venue’s COVID-19 policy would apply to ALL concertgoers. — Chauntel Bland (@NotVeryBland) October 19, 2021

This particular fan voiced his opinion on Twitter, and he is likely not alone. Travis Tritt seems to be disappointing some long-time fans with his decision not to move forward with venues that have COVID-19 policies and regulations in place.

On the other hand, Travis Tritt does have fans who are happy that he took a stand for his own beliefs and are thankful that he is standing up for himself.

Some people have speculated on an entirely different idea.

Based on an allegedly high number of available tickets so close to the concert dates, some people believe he is canceling shows simply due to low ticket sales.

While it may be an interesting factor, the different venues’ COVID regulations and restrictions remain the official reason for the canceled shows.

Performers have been navigating the pandemic in various ways, but Travis Tritt is not the only artist to cancel events due to the impacts of COVID-19.

Performers who have canceled shows due to COVID-19 regulations

Travis Tritt is far from the only artist who has decided to cancel shows due to COVID-19.

According to Newsweek, Eric Clapton has questioned the COVID-19 vaccine and refuses to play at any venues where the vaccine is a requirement.

At the same time, musician Michael Buble and comedian Patton Oswalt have both canceled shows because venues have not been meeting their requests for safety protocol- in other words, they don’t believe the venues are doing enough.

Many different kinds of entertainers have been directly impacted by COVID-19, whether they are vaccinated or not. Earlier this year, Dancing With the Stars contestants Cheryl Burke and Cody Rigsby both tested positive for COVID-19 and had to take time away from the show to quarantine and recover.

While each performer can decide what they’re willing to accept as far as COVID-19 regulations, the venues can determine what individual requirements are necessary as well.