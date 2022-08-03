Travis Scott is getting a Las Vegas residency nearly one year after Astroworld tragedy

Travis Scott is all set to perform seven shows in Las Vegas. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Rapper Travis Scott has bagged himself a residency in Las Vegas, which will begin almost one year after the shocking tragedy at the Astroworld Festival.

The Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas, came to a tragic end on November 5, 2021, after a crowd crush ended the lives of ten people and injured another 300. The 31-year-old rapper has faced multiple lawsuits as a result of the carnage.

It’s now been announced that the Sicko Mode star will start a residency at the Zouk Nightclub in Las Vegas. Scott is expected to perform seven shows, but so far, only two dates have been announced, September 17 and October 15.

Scott will be calling his routine Road to Utopia, and according to Page Six, a press release stated it will be “a mind-bending, first-of-its-kind nightclub residency experience.”

In a further statement Andrew Li, the CEO of Zouk Group, said the rapper “was a seamless fit for the Zouk Nightclub roster. His electric performances will pair perfectly with our immersive atmosphere, bringing our guests an unmatched show unlike anything else they can find in Las Vegas.”

According to the club’s website, tickets start from $75.

Last month, Scott made his first festival appearance since Astroworld when he took to the stage with Future at Rolling Loud in Miami. But his scheduled appearance at the Vegas Festival over the Labor Day weekend has been canceled.

Travis Scott is still fighting a lawsuit following the tragedy at Astroworld

Travis Scott received some criticism for his actions during the Astroworld Festival, and he is currently facing a lawsuit brought on behalf of 2,800 festival goers, according to People. There have been allegations of inadequate safety measures and insufficient security personnel at the festival. The rapper denies all wrongdoing and says he did all he could to help prevent deaths.

The rapper seems to be taking no chances these days. He recently stopped a performance in Coney Island after he spotted fans behaving dangerously.

Scott was performing at Coney Art Walls on the Fourth of July when he noticed some eager fans climbing onto some lighting equipment. He stopped the performance and insisted the fans get off the structure.

Travis Scott still faces criticism following Astroworld

The rapper faced further backlash in June after he was spotted by an attorney for one of the victim’s families with a luxury Bugatti sports car. Bob Hillard, the attorney for the family of Ezra Blount, told the media that the nine-year-old boy would still be alive if Scott had spent half of what he paid for the super sports car on better safety measures at Astroworld.

Ezra Blount was the youngest victim of the crowd push.

Shortly after the disaster, Scott told fans, “I’m honestly just devastated. I could never imagine anything like this just happening. I just want to send out prayers to the ones that was lost last night.”