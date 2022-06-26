Travis Scott slammed by Astroworld victim’s family over Bugatti purchase

Travis Scott arrives in Los Angeles for his Netflix documentary. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Travis Scott is getting backlash after he was spotted with his luxury car by the attorney of one of the victims of the Astroworld tragedy.

The rapper is facing numerous lawsuits following the deadly concert.

A fatal crowd collapse on the first night of Travis Scott’s annual Astroworld Festival On November 5 left ten dead and over 300 people injured.

Travis Scott blasted by Ezra’s attorney

Scott was seen in a Bugatti Veyron Chiron Super Sport car, and Bob Hillard, the attorney for the family of Ezra Blount, criticized the rapper to the media.

He told TMZ that the nine-year-old boy would still be alive today if Scott would’ve spent half of what he paid for the super sports car on better safety measures at the deadly music festival.

However, a rep for Scott rebuffed Hillard’s claim and said that the car was bought in 2020 – about a year before the Astroworld concert.

“This latest attempt to exploit Astroworld victims and gaslight the media and the public is a new low. The car referenced was purchased way back in 2020 (well before the tragic events at Astroworld) and covered widely by the media — including TMZ — at that time,” Scott’s rep wrote, continuing:

“Misrepresenting a two-year-old car purchase to make an unprovoked and unjustified attack on Travis Scott is nothing more than another desperate publicity stunt to try to falsely blame Travis and intentionally manipulate public opinion, which won’t work.”

Ezra Blount was the youngest victim of the Astroworld crowd rush. This isn’t the first time Blount’s family attorneys have publicly called out the rapper.

They previously rejected his offer to pay for Ezra’s funeral regardless of their pending lawsuit.

Over 50,000 people were in attendance when crowd members were pushed toward the stage where rapper Travis Scott was performing.

He has since stated that in his first interview after the concert, he did not hear attendees pleading for help during his performance.

Scott said the music, lights, and his headset were factors that distracted his attention.

Travis Scott booked for first US headline show since Astroworld fallout

Travis has kept a low profile since the Astroworld tragedy last year. Promoters mostly canceled his attempted comebacks due to the negative publicity.

He is set to headline his first U.S. festival later this summer, nearly a year after Astroworld.

The Goosebumps rapper will headline Day 3 of the Day N Vegas Festival scheduled for Labor Day weekend in September at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

Scott will perform some headline events overseas this summer.