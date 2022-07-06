Travis Scott stops Coney Island concert after fans put themselves in danger

Travis Scott stopped fans who climbed onto the truss at his Coney Island performance. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Rapper Travis Scott was not taking any chances during his recent performance at Coney Island.

Jacques Bermon Webster II, known by his stage name Travis Scott, joined rapper Meek Mill at the Coney Art Walls this Fourth of July. He joined Mill on stage as the sun set and DJed for a while before performing to the jam-packed crowd.

Scott stopped the show to save fans from dangerous situation

In an attempt to get a better view of the show, a few concertgoers climbed up the lighting truss and dangerously dangled on top of it.

As soon as Scott caught wind of the situation, he stopped his performance to tell the fans to get down off of the lighting structure.

Luckily Scott’s orders were followed and the concert was able to resume.

In some videos posted on social media, concertgoers can be seen simply sitting on top of the set in order to get a clear view of Scott.

Travis Scott performing at Coney Island last night pic.twitter.com/cdtJDwdSBp — TRAVIS SCOTT FAN PAGE 🎪 RodeoTheAlbum (@RodeoTheAlbum) July 5, 2022

Other concert clips clearly showed fans hanging upside down from the set while frantically moving about mid-air.

ACTIVE IN CONEY ISLAND TN WTFFFF @trvisXX pic.twitter.com/VYnNtmVtV5 — victor manuel (@vicdesperadooo) July 5, 2022

Whether it was an act of redemption or he had learned his lesson, Travis Scott addressed the situation and made sure to not have a repeat of his tragic Astroworld concert last year.

Travis Scott’s Astroworld festival left 10 dead and many injured

On November 5th, 2021, Travis Scott performed at his Astroworld music festival in Houston for what would become one of the most tragic concerts of all time.

Many attendees became victims of getting crushed as the crowd began to rush and compress toward the stage, which tragically ended in 10 total deaths and left many in critical condition. As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, a medical examiner labeled the cause of death to be “compression asphyxia.”

Even though many claimed they had reached out to security for help and it should have been visible to Scott that there were issues in the crowd, the rapper did not stop the performance when the problem first occurred.

The day after the concert, Scott took to Instagram to apologize to his fans in regards to the fatal situation.

“I’m honestly just devastated. I could never imagine anything like this, just, happening,” he said. “I just want to send out prayers to the ones that was lost last night.”

“Anytime I can make out, you know, anything that’s going on, I’d stop the show and help them get the help they need. I could just never imagine the severity of the situation.”

Luckily, at Coney Island, Scott was able to take control of his fans and enforce crowd control before another dangerous situation broke out among them.