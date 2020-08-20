TikTok’s Colin Rea reveals he went to jail for robbery

TikTok star Colin Rea talked about his troubled past in a video recently uploaded to his TikTok account.

In the video, Colin, known to be an ex-convict, promised to reveal to his TikTok followers why he went to prison. The TikTok star, who has more than 21.2 million followers, made the promise in response to a question from a curious fan.

The video starts with Rea telling his fans that he wanted to make a deal with them.

He said that he had never revealed why he went to jail and that he would share his story if fans would give him one million likes. He repeated it at the end of the video.

However, Rea went on to reveal in a subsequent TikTok video that he was only trolling fans when he promised to reveal why he went to prison.

He said that fans who watch his live streams already know why he went to jail but people keep asking as if he’d never talked about it in the past.

If you’ve also been wondering why Colin Rea went to jail, here is everything you need to know.

Colin Rea went to jail for robbery

After Rea said he was only trolling fans in the video, some fans noted that the video was titled “It was robbery.”

This means that while he was promising a big reveal, he had actually answered the question in the title of the same video.

Fans who follow hiss online activities already know why he went to jail. He shared those details on an August 13 episode of the podcast, Logging Off w Ben Houselog.

You can view the podcast on YouTube.

Rea was involved in robbery when he was a teenager

Rea revealed in the podcast that he went to jail for robbery when he was only 18 years old.

He said that he and his friend carried out robberies when they were broke. He said that they preferred to stage robberies because they were lazy and did not want to work.

Rea said he carried out his first robbery after watching the 2010 crime thriller, The Town, starring Ben Affleck as Doug MacRay.

He said the movie gave him the feeling that robbery was an easy way to make money.

Rea revealed that after stealing $800 in his first robbery, he went on to stage more robberies, but the law finally caught up with him on the night of Halloween 2011 when he was arrested.

An article by The Record-Herald published on November 8, 2011, reported that Pennsylvania State Police charged two men with robbing a convenience store and multiple motels in October 2011.

One of the men involved was identified as Colin Anthony Rae, who is believed to be the TikTok star.

According to the article, Colin Anthony Rea and his accomplice, 19-year-old Gabriel Alfonzo Carson-Rivera, were held after arrest at the Franklin County Jail in lieu of $200,000 bail.