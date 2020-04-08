This is Ben Chen of goldRush Rally pictured on Instagram as Porsche Gemballa Mirage GT crash videos emerge

Ben Chen, a supercar collector and co-founder of goldRush Rally left a trail of destruction in Midtown Manhattan on Tuesday morning. He crashed his 2014 Porsche Gemballa Mirage GT into multiple parked cars.

He reportedly attempted to flee the scene in his vehicle but was eventually arrested.

According to the NYPD report obtained by The Drive, the multiple collisions occurred “in the West 44 Street and 11 Avenue, within the confines of the Midtown North Precinct.”

Chen, 33, was the driver and sole occupant of the 2014 Porsche Gemballa Mirage GT. He hit the rear of a parked and unoccupied vehicle on 11 Avenue while driving at a high speed.

He then fled southbound on 11 Avenue in his vehicle but hit three other parked and unoccupied vehicles before stopping near West 44 Street.

Ben Chen crash videos emerge on social media

Videos of the crash emerged on social media. The clips show a driver speeding through light traffic in Midtown Manhattan.

He appeared to lose control on 11 Avenue and slammed into the back of a parked Toyota Sienna.

Although the car sustained considerable front-end damage after crashing into the parked van, the driver took off and continued racing down the street (see video below).

He finally stopped after hitting three other parked cars.

The video below shows the moment that a New York State Trooper caught up with him.

The Facebook images below show the damage to Ben Chen’s car from differing angles. The 2014 Porsche Gemballa Mirage GT is a rare modified version of the Porsche Carrera GT.

This is Ben Chen of goldRush Rally pictured on Instagram

The Drive reported that witnesses first thought that the driver had stolen the rare vehicle and was trying to escape.

But after NYPD officers caught up with the car and ordered the driver out, several witnesses recognized him as Ben Chen.

This Instagram photo below shows Ben Chen of goldRush Rally:

He is best known as a supercar collector with an extensive collection of exotic cars. He is the co-founder of the annual multi-state supercar goldRush Rally.

You can find him here on Instagram, where he posts photos of his cars. His Instagram account is private, but according to Road and Track, he has more than 378,000 followers.

You can also find him here on Facebook.

Ben Chen wrecked a McLaren 12C Spider in 2013

This is not the first time that he has been involved in a major crash involving an expensive supercar.

The Daily Mail reported back in June 2013 that Ben Chen wrecked a $230,000 McLaren 12C Spider during the goldRush Rally that year.

He lost control while driving on Interstate 30 and smashed the car into a roadside storage unit complex. He was ticketed for reckless driving after escaping unhurt.

The latest incident comes after Monsters and Critics reported that hip-hop legend Eric B’s daughter, Erica Barrier, died in a horrific car crash in Hartford, Connecticut.

Lorenzo Brino, 7th Heaven star, also died in a car crash in San Bernardino County at the age of 21.