Lorenzo Brino, 7th Heaven star, dies at 21: Cause of death was a car crash

Lorenzo Brino, the actor best known for his role in TV drama 7th Heaven, died in a car accident in San Bernardino County on Monday, March 9, at the age of 21.

Although the accident occurred nearly a week ago, the authorities in San Bernardino County did not name the accident victim until now, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Brino lost control while driving a Toyota Camry

A press release by the San Bernadino County Coroner revealed that Brino, 21, was killed after he lost control while driving a 2016 Toyota Camry. The vehicle crashed into a utility pole. The accident happened at about 3:05 a.m. local time on Yucaipa Blvd and 16th St., in Yucaipa, California.

The statement added that San Bernardino’s County Sheriff’s Department Major Accident Investigation Team was looking into the cause of the accident.

Brino was the only occupant of the vehicle and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tributes pour in on Twitter

Friends, fans, and colleagues have been posting tributes and condolence messages on Twitter.

RIP big bro Lorenzo brino. One of the most genuine friends I’ve ever had. This hurts a lot to hear. I’ll miss you forever brother — Josh 😁 (@Josshh__) March 12, 2020

RIP Lorenzo Brino……Never really know the Brino Quadruplets well but I mean, he was always a nice, genuine person when he has spoken to me, along with all his siblings. It’s tragic to go so soon, and unexpected. Never will be forgotten. — Lc4 (@RealLCIV) March 12, 2020

Just learned that one of the twins that played David and Sam on 7th Heaven passed away from a car accident so sad and only 21 rest in peace Lorenzo Brino 👼 — Rory Kearney (@littrellfan13) March 12, 2020

My deepest condolences to the family of Lorenzo Brino from the tv series 7th Heaven ,He passed away this morning from a car accident RIP Lorenzo ,I will miss our text messages and chatting with you ✝️ — Kathleen escalante (@usmiracle) March 9, 2020

Lorenzo Brino’s aunt, Janet, also paid tribute

Lorenzo’s aunt, Janet Brino, paid tribute in a statement, according to TMZ:

“To my dear sweet nephew, your loss left a hole in my heart. God needed another Angel and he took you. Please watch over your mom and dad. You sister Mimi, brothers, Antonio, Zachary and Nicholas … You got a big job up there.”

Lorenzo’s friend, Stephen Dulay, uploaded a tribute video on YouTube

“… we were blessed to have Lorenzo Brino’s Beautiful soul in our lives. The amount of people he touched with his character and charm was unbelievable. He was a loyal friend and an amazing brother. He would always get my back no matter what. Rest In Peace Brother.”

Lorenzo Brino bio

Lorenzo Brino was born in Woodland Hills, Los Angeles, on September 21, 1998. He was one of a set of quadruplets, Myrinda, Zachary, Nikolas, and Lorenzo, born to parents Tony and Shawna Brino.

He is a former child star best known for playing Sam Camden on The WB’s drama series, 7th Heaven.

The family drama TV series followed the Camden family who lived in the fictional American town of Glenoak in California. The series ran for 11 seasons on The WB (the final 11th season aired on The CW) from 1996 to 2007.

The series starred Stephen Collins as Eric Camden, Catherine Hicks as Annie, David Gallagher as Simon, Beverly Mitchell as Lucy, Jessica Biel as Mary, and Barry Watson as Matt.

The Brino quadruplets rotated appearances (1999-2007) on 7th Heaven, playing the role of twins, Sam and David Camden, on the show, according to TMZ.

The twins, Sam and David, were the youngest children of Annie and Eric Camden.