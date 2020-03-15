Opinion Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
News

Lorenzo Brino, 7th Heaven star, dies at 21: Cause of death was a car crash


Lorenzo and Nikolas Brino on 7th Heaven
Lorenzo Brino and brother Nikolas played Sam and David Camden on 7th Heaven. Pic credit: The CW

Lorenzo Brino, the actor best known for his role in TV drama 7th Heaven, died in a car accident in San Bernardino County on Monday, March 9, at the age of 21.

Although the accident occurred nearly a week ago, the authorities in San Bernardino County did not name the accident victim until now, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Brino lost control while driving a Toyota Camry

A press release by the San Bernadino County Coroner revealed that Brino, 21, was killed after he lost control while driving a 2016 Toyota Camry. The vehicle crashed into a utility pole. The accident happened at about 3:05 a.m. local time on Yucaipa Blvd and 16th St., in Yucaipa, California.

The statement added that San Bernardino’s County Sheriff’s Department Major Accident Investigation Team was looking into the cause of the accident.

Brino was the only occupant of the vehicle and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tributes pour in on Twitter

Friends, fans, and colleagues have been posting tributes and condolence messages on Twitter.

Lorenzo Brino’s aunt, Janet, also paid tribute

Lorenzo’s aunt, Janet Brino, paid tribute in a statement, according to TMZ:

“To my dear sweet nephew, your loss left a hole in my heart. God needed another Angel and he took you. Please watch over your mom and dad. You sister Mimi, brothers, Antonio, Zachary and Nicholas … You got a big job up there.”

Lorenzo’s friend, Stephen Dulay, uploaded a tribute video on YouTube

“… we were blessed to have Lorenzo Brino’s Beautiful soul in our lives. The amount of people he touched with his character and charm was unbelievable. He was a loyal friend and an amazing brother. He would always get my back no matter what. Rest In Peace Brother.”

 

Lorenzo Brino bio

Lorenzo Brino was born in Woodland Hills, Los Angeles, on September 21, 1998. He was one of a set of quadruplets, Myrinda, Zachary, Nikolas, and Lorenzo, born to parents Tony and Shawna Brino.

He is a former child star best known for playing Sam Camden on The WB’s drama series, 7th Heaven.

The family drama TV series followed the Camden family who lived in the fictional American town of Glenoak in California. The series ran for 11 seasons on The WB (the final 11th season aired on The CW) from 1996 to 2007.

The series starred Stephen Collins as Eric Camden, Catherine Hicks as Annie, David Gallagher as Simon, Beverly Mitchell as Lucy, Jessica Biel as Mary, and Barry Watson as Matt.

The Brino quadruplets rotated appearances (1999-2007) on 7th Heaven, playing the role of twins, Sam and David Camden, on the show, according to TMZ.

The twins, Sam and David, were the youngest children of Annie and Eric Camden.

