The Voice coaches Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are ‘teammates in real life’ in sweet photo

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton make a cute team both onscreen and offscreen. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Image Press Agency/©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

While Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are seen as coaches on The Voice, Stefani noted that they’re “teammates” in real life too.

The 53-year-old singer and songwriter shared a cute behind-the-scenes photo on The Voice with her husband, Shelton. The two wed in 2021 after they first met as coaches on The Voice.

The Voice is currently airing Season 22 and saw both Stefani and Shelton return as coaches. Meanwhile, the two aren’t afraid to make their relationship known on the show.

Stefani and Shelton were all smiles as they posed for a photo on the set of The Voice. Stefani looked gorgeous and went full glam with her makeup with the help of makeup artist Ernesto Casillas.

Meanwhile, her bleach blonde hair was styled into a sleek ponytail by Suzette “Boozer.”

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton posed for BTS photo

Stefani and Shelton also showed off their looks for The Voice Season 22 Episode 17, which premiered on November 15, 2022. For her outfit, Stefani wore a stylish bright pink blazer over a black-and-white striped shirt.

She matched her blazer with a pair of small pink stud earrings.

Meanwhile, Shelton kept his look simple but stylish with a striped blue button-down which he wore open over a black shirt. Stefani tagged NBC’s The Voice in her post, along with her GXVE Beauty brand, which was responsible for her bold red lips.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Stefani and Shelton couldn’t have looked happier to be working on The Voice together. Two weeks ago, Stefani shared another post joking that Shelton was her “work husband” and “real husband.”

Meanwhile, The Voice has capitalized on this cute couple, too, and labeled them “mom and dad” on social media.

Whether they are working as “mom and dad” on The Voice or enjoying quality time together outside of it, they always make a cute couple.

Stefani is the founder of GVXE Beauty

In addition to The Voice, both Stefani and Shelton balance careers as musicians, too. Meanwhile, Stefani has also been balancing some entrepreneurial work.

Her most recent venture was her makeup brand, GXVE Beauty, which she launched in March 2022. The brand offers makeup inspired by Stefani’s signature style of sharp brows and bold red lipstick.

While she has launched a clothing and accessories line before, makeup is one of her true passions.

Additionally, she decided to act on her passion during a rough time in her life. Her previous marriage to Gavin Rossdale was falling apart and she wasn’t sure if she wanted to do anything more in life besides raise her kids.

However, she told USA Today, “There was something that was in me that said you’re not going to be happy unless you’re doing something creative with your life and something that you feel is meaningful, and for me, that was this line.”

Her GVXE Beauty brand has allowed her to inspire others with her products, as well as to exercise her creativity.