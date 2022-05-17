The Umbrella Academy’s Emmy Raver-Lampman stuns in floral gown at Stranger Things premiere

Emmy Raver-Lampman wore a unique gown to the Stranger Things Season 4 premiere— and it had pockets. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Monsters and Critics heard a rumor… that Emmy Raver-Lampman looked incredible on the red carpet at the Stranger Things Season 4 premiere over the weekend. Fortunately for fans, it doesn’t take being rumored by Number Three to see Emmy’s photos from the event.

Fans are anxiously awaiting the summer premiere of The Umbrella Academy Season 3, but until then, seeing the stars on the red carpet at other events will have to do.

Fortunately, Emmy shares frequent updates with fans via her Instagram account. Fans can often get a sneak peek at her life outside of filming and updates for her most recent gigs.

Emmy Raver-Lampman goes bold at the Stranger Things premiere

The actress was spotted in a bold printed gown from Vince Camuto. Her hair was pulled back out of her face, allowing fans to see the makeup that matched the dress. Her eye makeup featured tones of orange and yellow, just like the patterned dress she wore.

The dress’s unique pattern showed designs that looked like orange patchwork acquires and different lined patterns, some spots being left white. Violet and yellow flowers covered the dress completely.

The dress featured open slits on each side and a bateau neckline to match. The skirt stopped just below Emmy’s knees, allowing fans to see her black heels below.

One of the most impressive parts of the dress is the fact that the unique piece of work also includes pockets, something that women’s fashion often seems to leave out of most designs.

With Season 3 for The Umbrella Academy just over a month away, fans will likely see Emmy on the red carpet again in another bold outfit.

Emmy Raver-Lampman says The Umbrella Academy Season 3 has ‘completely different energy’

In an interview with Collider, Emmy revealed that the set for Season 3 is “massive,” and the season will be just as massive to watch. Emmy revealed that for Season 3, the series is going to stray from Gerard Way’s graphic novel series.

Emmy revealed, “We’re running adjacent to the graphic novels, but I don’t think Steve is beholden at all to the graphic novels, by needing it to be something that’s verbatim, it needing to reflect exactly what’s happening in the graphic novels and what’s happening on screen.”

However, fans shouldn’t worry about the changes being negative because “Gerard and Steve are in constant communication.” Despite the deviation, it sounds like Gerard Way is staying part of the process for the film adaptation of his series.

Emmy added, “the further we get into The Umbrella Academy, the TV show, I think it’s finding its own way. It’s finding its own route, which is exciting. … This third season, we’re really, really doing our own thing, and I think the show has found some really cool plots to follow and explore.”

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 premieres June 22 on Netflix. Seasons 1 and 2 are available for streaming now.