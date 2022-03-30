Meet Viktor Hargeeves: Here’s how Elliot Page’s character will evolve on The Umbrella Academy

Elliot Page welcomed the character Viktor Hargreeves to The Umbrella Academy Season 3. Pic credit: @elliotpage/Instagram

Fans are ready to meet the new characters in Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy, but it looks like an old character may be making a transition themselves.

Elliot Page played the role of Vanya Hargreeves throughout the first two seasons of the show. Fans watched Vanya Hargreeves struggle with her identity compared to her siblings and watched her navigate romantic relationships and develop familial ties with her siblings.

Elliot came out as transgender after Season 2 but advised that he would still be playing Vanya in the show. A recent announcement let fans know that Elliot wasn’t alone in his transition, as he is now playing Viktor Hargreeves in Season 3.

Elliot Page welcomes Viktor Hargreeves to The Umbrella Academy

Elliot shared a clip from the newest season of The Umbrella Academy on Tuesday. The photo shows Elliot and costar Emmy Raver Lampan, who plays Allison Hargreeves, sitting at a bar together.

The caption simply said, “Meet Viktor Hargreeves,” with an umbrella emoji.

None of The Umbrella Academy stars or Netflix officials have stated how they will address the transition in the series if they will at all, but fans and costars alike loved seeing Viktor’s debut.

The information is limited, but the consensus is that Vanya has transitioned and changed his name to Viktor as part of the series. This is not confirmed but seems to be accepted among fans.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Elliot’s comment section was quickly filled with support from multiple users. The Umbrella Academy’s official Instagram page wrote a comment that said, “WE LOVE YOU VIKTOR,” featuring two violin emojis, a trademark of Viktor’s character.

Others just wrote, “Viktor!!!” with more violent and heart emojis, while another user said, “AHHH! This is so amazing.”

Emmy Raver Lampman took to the comments herself, writing “I love you” with a red heart emoji to her costar.

Pic credit: @elliotpage/Instagram

Gerard Way, The Umbrella Academy creator and frontman of the popular band My Chemical Romance, shared the photo on his own Instagram, welcoming Viktor Hargreeves to the show.

So far, everyone involved has been tight-lipped about the details, so fans will have to tune into Season 3 to find out more.

When does Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy come out?

Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy will be released toward the end of June. The third season will follow the Hargreeves family once more as they’ll probably end up trying to save the world and stop the apocalypse— again.

At the end of Season 1, Five snapped the family back in time to prevent the moon from destroying the entire world and killing them in the process.

The siblings were separated throughout Dallas, Texas in the 1960s, leading up to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. Each of the siblings seems to have found a new path in life and a new goal to reach for when they all start to find each other and find out once again that they have to stop the end of the world.

Things seem to work out rather well for the Hargreeves, and they’re sent back to the correct time period, except something is amiss. Reginald Hargreeves, who died at the beginning of Season 1, is alive, and there are other children in their place.

Season 3 will follow the story of The Sparrows, another group of siblings with superpowers. While it’s not entirely clear what will happen, it’s likely that more time travel will be involved, and impending apologetic doom will have to be avoided.

Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy premieres Wednesday, June 22, on Netflix.