The Umbrella Academy Season 4: plot, episodes and everything else we know

The Umbrella Academy is returning for a fourth and final season, and fans are eager to know when it will premiere on Netflix.

The series was an instant hit with viewers with 45 million households reportedly tuning in for the first season in its first month of release.

The Umbrella Academy also received rave reviews from critics for all three seasons and picked up six Emmy nominations along the way; therefore, the expectations are high for Season 4.

Production and filming for the upcoming season kicked off in February and the series has got some new cast members joining.

Season one of The Umbrella Academy aired in February 2019, and the follow-up season was released in July 2020, and season three came two years later partly due to the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions.

Here is everything we know about what fans can expect in The Umbrella Academy Season 4.

When is The Umbrella Academy Season 4 coming back?

Netflix is yet to confirm a release date; however, with production beginning in February, fans should expect the final season of the popular series to arrive in the Spring or Summer of 2024.

Production typically takes six months if everything goes smoothly. After this, there is post-production, which also takes a while.

Who stars in the Umbrella Academy Season 4?

Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, and Ritu Arya are all confirmed to return in the final season.

Earlier this year it was confirmed that Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally, who are married in real life, will join the series.

According to Netflix Tudum, they will portray Doctors Gene and Jean Thibedeau, who are both described as “mild-mannered Midwestern community college professors” who change for the worse when they are caught up in the timeline alternating chaos.

What to expect from The Umbrella Academy Season 4

The upcoming season picks up where the previous season concluded the heroes are left without their powers in a new timeline.

The showrunner Steve Blackman was asked about the new timeline with Sloane missing in an interview with Tudum.

“That’s a lot of change. It certainly is. But the siblings are always up for a challenge. This new timeline has been dictated by Hargreeves, who reprogrammed the Universe at the end of the Season 3 finale,” he said, continuing:

“But because of Allison’s actions, he didn’t get to finish what he started before Allison pressed the reset button.”

Blackman also teased new enemies, saying that the Hargreeves siblings will have to face them without their abilities and left an open question about how they would manage to get back to their timeline.