The Umbrella Academy renewed for Season 4

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 left off on a huge cliffhanger and plot twist that left viewers wondering if there would be more, and after about two months of waiting, confirmation has arrived.

The official Umbrella Academy Twitter account and showrunners announced that there will be a Season 4, and it will be the final installment in the series.

Season 3 left off almost where Season 1 began: The siblings all went their separate ways. Of course, death brought them together in the first season, but it’s hard to say what they’ll do now.

Not only are they each going their separate ways, but they’re anticipating living their lives as normal people, as they no longer have their powers.

The post-ending credits also gave us a sneak peek at another Easter egg, the possibility of two Bens in the newest timeline.

There are a lot of questions and not so many answers, but showrunner Steve Blackman is back and giving fans a few hints about the series, though mostly, we’ll have to wait for the last season to come out.

Are there two Bens in Umbrella Academy Season 4?

Netflix’s Tudum asked Blackman a few questions about the upcoming season and his new projects, so of course, they asked for some clarification about whether or not there are two Bens.

Blackman’s answer didn’t clear everything up, but it did give some great insight into the new season.

He revealed that the Ben on the bus in Korea is the Ben from the Sparrow Academy but noted that that isn’t the real question. He said, “The question you should really be asking yourself is what the f**k is he doing on a Korean subway train reading a book about pottery?”

Historically, everyone has always been linked in one way or another, and every scene in the show has come back later. He added that there is a reason Ben is there, but viewers will have to wait to find out.

This brings up an interesting idea that perhaps the credit scene didn’t take place at the same time as the Umbrellas entering the new timeline, but perhaps at a later time in the future.

Umbrella Academy Season 4 adds in new challenges

As seen in the ending credits, the Umbrellas enter this new Hargreeves-controlled timeline with no powers, but it seems like they won’t get to live normal lives after all.

Blackman confirmed that there will be new enemies seeking to eliminate the Umbrellas, but that leaves the question of what they will do without their new powers and if it’s possible to get their powers back.

At this time, those questions remain unanswered, but fans can still celebrate the fact that there will be one more season of the beloved series.

The Umbrella Academy Seasons 1-3 are now streaming on Netflix. Season 4’s release date is TBD.