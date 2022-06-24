The Umbrella Academy: Who is Abigail Hargreeves?

Who is Abigail Hargreeves and why was she frozen on the moon? Pic credit: Netflix

Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Umbrella Academy Season 3.

The name Abigail Hargreeves may sound familiar to fans of The Umbrella Academy, though it has been a long time since she’s been mentioned.

While Season 2 focused on the Umbrella’s individual lives in 1963, confirming that Reginald is an alien, and gave some insight into the origins of Grace and Pogo, there was some key information at the end of Season 1 that let us know there was more than meets the eye regarding Reginald.

Abigail Hargreeves made more than one appearance in Season 3 and a literal return.

Who is Abigail Hargreeves?

A long time ago, at the end of Season 1, viewers met Abigail Hargreeves for the first time.

Abigail was Reginald’s wife who was sick and dying, though it was unclear where exactly they were.

In Season 1, Episode 10, viewers watch as Reginald was unable to save his wife from her illness. A closer look shows the people around them leaving a destroyed planet that people could no longer live on.

It’s unclear whether or not Reginald and Abigail were both aliens, if Abigail was a human and knew, or if it was all a big secret. It’s also not clear if they were on Earth or on a different planet, though a different planet seems likely.

After Abigail’s death, Reginald arrived in the United States sometime in the 19th century and bought D.S. Umbrella Manufacturing Company.

The scene also shows Reginald with a jar of glowing particles, which is believed to be the source and sole cause of the superpowers and supernatural births in 1989. How the particles came to be where they were is unknown at this time.

When does Abigail Hargreeves appear?

Technically, Abigail’s first appearance is way back in Season 1, but she has returned for Season 3.

Fans first see her during a flashback to Luther’s time on the moon. Viewers watch as Luther goes from happy and excited to depressed. He travels on the moon’s surface until he is no longer able to move, blocked by an invisible, hi-tech fence that won’t let him through.

As the scene pans out, viewers see Abigail Hargreeves cryogenically frozen and marked as deceased. As it turns out, Luther was likely sent to the moon to protect Abigail’s body, not because Reginald hated him.

At the very end of the season, viewers see Abigail alive and well, standing with Reginald in a tall tower in what appears to be a Reginald Hargreeves-run city.

While some information is still missing, Abigail’s past story seems to have come full circle.

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 is now streaming on Netflix.