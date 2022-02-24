The top 10 highest-grossing Jennifer Lopez films, ranked from best to worst at the box-office

Jennifer Lopez has been on a hot streak for decades and now we will see what her highest-grossing films are. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie_nelson



Jennifer Lopez has reigned as one of Hollywood’s elite since she first stepped onto the scene in the 1990s.

The talented pop star and actress hasn’t seemed to slow down one bit during her time in the spotlight and was even praised by boyfriend Ben Affleck for having an incredible work ethic.

With so many movies now under her belt, it’s time to see which of those films brought in the most money at the box office and which flopped among the critics.

1. Ice Age: Continental Drift (2012) – $877.2 million at the box office, 37% Rotten Tomato score

Pic credit: BlueSkyStudios/20thCenturyAnimation

The first movie to come in at the top of the list is the smash hit Ice Age: Continental Drift.

The 2012 film was the fifth in the Ice Age series, with Ice Age, Ice Age 2: The Meltdown, No Time for Nuts (a spin-off with prehistoric squirrel Scrat), and Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs all coming out between 2002 and 2009.

Continental Drift finds Ice Age pals Manfred, Sid and Diego struggling when they find themselves separated after Scrat’s acorn-hunting adventures cause the continents to break apart and the friends find themselves split up.

New character Shira, a white saber tooth tigress voiced by Jennifer, enters the scene to throw more chaos into the mix as she and Diego begin to grow romantic feelings for each other.

The movie drew huge crowds into theatres and finished with a whopping tally of $877.2 million sales by its final run at the box office, however, critics at Rotten Tomato weren’t as enamored with the flick giving it a low score of only 37%.

Sign up for our newsletter!

2. Home (2015) – $386 million, 52% Rotten Tomato score

Pic credit: DreamWorksAnimation

This Dreamworks animated film did very well at the box office, bringing in $386 million dollars.

Jennifer voiced character Lucy Tucci, the mother of protagonist Gratuity “Tip” Tucci, a little girl who avoids capture by an invading alien race in a near-future Earth.

Boasting a stellar cast that includes Steve Martin, Rihanna as Tip, Jim Parsons, and of course, J.Lo herself, the adorable movie is beloved by families everywhere despite its mediocre Rotten Tomato rating.

3. Antz (1998) – $171.8 million, 92% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes

Pic credit: DreamWorksAnimation/DreamWorksPictures/PacificaDataImages

Coming in third on the list is another animated film, the well-loved movie Antz.

Jennifer Lopez found herself lending her voice to the character Azteca, the female ant who is friends with Z and the love interest of Weaver.

The movie, which was the first animated film to be made by DreamWorks Animation, was well-loved at the box office, boasting a healthy sum of $171.8 million during its run.

Rotten Tomato critics even appeared to love this flick, giving it a stellar rating of 92% Fresh on their site, with many saying it was engaging and original.

4. Shall We Dance? (2004) – $170.1 million, 47% Rotten Tomato score

Pic credit: Miramax

Starring opposite Hollywood heavy-weights Richard Gere and Susan Sarandon, Jennifer Lopez still shined in this romantic comedy, her fifth rom-com at the time in what would become a long list.

Playing a ballroom instructor who takes up the challenge of teaching Gere’s character John Clark to find his groove on the dance floor, at the urging of his wife played by Sarandon.

As many romantic flicks go, Gere finds himself falling for J.Lo as the two get to know each other during their lessons.

Bringing in a respectable $170.1 million at the box office, Shall We Dance? failed to charm the critics and it was given a splat rating of 47% on Rotten Tomatoes.

5. Hustlers (2019) – $157.6 million, 87% Rotten Tomato score

Pic credit: GloriaSanchezProductions/STXEntertainment

Jennifer Lopez changed up her romantic comedy streak with this hard-hitting film that grossed an impressive $157.6 million at the box office while also nabbing a fresh score of 87% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The movie follows Jennifer’s stripper character Ramona along with some of her stripper friends as they hatch a scheme to steal CEO and stock traders’ credit card information after drugging them in order to rack up the cash flow.

With a stellar cast that also includes Cardi B, Lili Reinhart, Constance Wu, Julia Stiles, Lizzo, and Keke Palmer, this movie began a bit slow in the theater but ended with a nice, solid finish to place it fifth on the list.

6. Maid In Manhattan (2002) – $154.9 million, 38% Rotten Tomato score

Pic credit: ColumbiaStudios/RevolutionStudios/HughesEntertainment

Coming in sixth place is Jennifer Lopez’s rom-com Maid In Manhattan.

The movie, which also stars Ralph Fiennes and the late Natasha Richardson, who tragically died after a skiing accident in 2009, follows hard-working maid Marisa as she navigates through the halls, and bathrooms, of the elite at an upscale hotel.

After being mistaken for a wealthy socialite when she is caught wearing a guest’s clothes, she falls for politician Christopher Marshall who doesn’t know her true identity until near the end of the film.

Despite Fiennes himself saying he almost quit acting after taking on the role, the film was still met with success and brought in $154.9 million.

Rotten Tomatoes, however, seemed less enthused, giving it a rating of just 38%.

7. Monster-In-Law (2005) – $154.7 million, 18% Rotten Tomato score

Pic credit: NewLineCinema/SpringCreekProductions/BenderSpink

This romantic comedy did surprisingly well considering critics were not happy with the cringe-worthy and generally boring script and story.

With a super-low score of only 18% on Rotten Tomatoes, Monster-In-Law failed to get the critics behind it but the movie still brought in a solid $154.7 million at the box office.

For this rom-com, Jennifer Lopez found herself playing dog walker Charlie who falls head-over-heels in love with handsome doctor Kevin, played by Michael Vartan.

The two lovebirds find themselves in trouble, however, when Kevin’s overbearing mother, played by the incredible Jane Fonda, decides to do her best to keep the couple apart.

8. Anaconda (1997) – $136 million, 37% Rotten Tomato score

Pic credit: SonyPicturesEntertainment/ColumbiaPictures/ScreenGems

In eighth place is the familiar horror flick Anaconda.

With a man-eating snake and plenty of edge-of-your-seat moments, this movie did quite well at the box office at $136 million, though critics at Rotten Tomatoes gave it a low score of 37%.

Anaconda was one of Jennifer Lopez’s first major movie roles, having already won fans’ hearts with her turn as singer Selena Quintanilla just prior.

The film, which also stars Jon Voight and Ice Cube, maintains a loyal cult following despite not striking gold with the critics and is said to have a reboot in the works.

9. The Cell (2000) – $104 million, 45% Rotten Tomato score

Pic credit: NewLineCinema/NewLineHomeEntertainment/WarnerBrosHomeEntertainment

This futuristic sci-fi thriller comes in at number nine on the list and adds another notch to Jennifer Lopez’s acting credentials of films that have a cult following.

Jennifer portrays a psychotherapist who is convinced by an FBI agent to enter the mind of a serial killer using the technology she invented.

With lots of mind-bending twists and turns and some genuinely horrifying images, The Cell took home $104 million and got a 45% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, which is better than some of Jennifer’s other movies.

10. The Wedding Planner (2001) – $95 million, 17% Rotten Tomato score

Pic credit: ColumbiaPictures/TapestryFilms/Intermedia

With a box office take-home of just $95 million, The Wedding Planner flopped not only in theaters but also among critics and comes in last on the list.

Kicking off Jennifer Lopez’s now-lengthy list of romantic comedies, this film got a low score of just 17% on Rotten Tomatoes, coming in alongside her other romantic flop Monster-In-Law.

In this movie, Jennifer plays Mary, a wedding planner extraordinaire who finds herself falling in love with Matthew McConaughey’s character Dr. Steve Edison.

Also starring Bridgette Wilson Sampras, who is married to former tennis pro Pete Sampras, the movie follows the antics that ensue when Mary is charged with planning Steve’s wedding after meeting him by happenstance prior to being hired and developing a big crush on the handsome doctor.