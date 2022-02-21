Watch Jennifer Lopez hit every move in a barely-there, leopard-print thong bodysuit in high energy dancing clip

Jennifer Lopez danced her heart out in a stunning video clip shared to her social media site. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia



Jennifer Lopez knows how to kill it on stage and shared a glimpse of her mad dancing skills this weekend to further prove that she is one talented entertainer.

Jennifer Lopez danced her heart out in a leopard-print bodysuit

The ever-stunning actress of movies like The Wedding Planner, Hustlers, and Monster In Law, 52, shared a clip of her insane moves to her Instagram page this weekend, hitting every single step in what looked like a very complex and physical dancing set while on stage.

J.Lo, as fans have affectionately called her since she entered the mainstream in the ’90s, shared the on-stage dancing video while she currently is in the middle of heavy promotion of her newest film Marry Me, which also stars Owen Wilson.

The entertainer looked youthful in the risque bodysuit, which showed off J.Lo’s assets with its thong backing and plunging sheer neckline.

Moving her whole body, J.Lo made the dance look effortless and fans were in awe of the video.

“God is real” wrote one follower, as others chimed in saying things like, “Love youu❤,” “i want to go to a concert of yours now 😔😔,” and “There she isssss 🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

Pic credit: @jlo/Instagram

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are reportedly getting closer to walking down the aisle

While J.Lo maintains a hectic and packed schedule, her rekindled romance with former flame Ben Affleck does not appear to be suffering despite both parties keeping quite busy.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The powerhouse couple, who reunited last year shortly after Jennifer broke her engagement to former baseball pro Alex Rodriguez, have kept their re-found love alive by making sure to spend time together.

In an exclusive report published by In Touch magazine, an insider close to Ben revealed that even a mere four months into their renewed relationship The Tender Bar actor was more than ready to commit to Jennifer.

“Their relationship is moving fast,” the source said to the In Touch staff. “Jen is excited about starting a life with Ben and planning a wedding. All the kids have met each other, and everyone seems to get along.”

The source continued, saying that Ben had easily fallen back into a routine with Jennifer while managing to fit into her busy lifestyle and that the actor was “all in” and it was “only a matter of time” before he proposed for a second time.

There currently remains no news of a proposal or upcoming wedding for Jen and Ben but fans will surely be eagerly awaiting the day when the duo decides to take their romance to the next level.