Rihanna shows off her bare baby bump under open animal-print coat in NYC

Rihanna celebrates the launch of her beauty brand, Fenty in 2017. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Rihanna put her baby bump on display in a stylish jacket and sweatpants in her baby daddy’s city of New York.

The singer and fashion designer is expecting her first baby with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. She made the announcement last month with a photo shoot in Harlem, New York.

Riri’s maternity style is unmatched, the Fenty founder put on a fashionable display revealing her bare baby bump while wearing a crop top and denim jeans last week.

Rihanna partially unzips jacket to reveal baby bump

The 33-year-old singer was photographed during a New York City outing on Thursday afternoon.

She showed off her bare belly in a baggy animal-print jacket that was left partially unzipped to reveal her growing baby bump.

The Umbrella singer matched the jacket with black sweatpants and fluffy brown heels.

Rihanna spotted out with her bare baby bump on display in NYC. Pic credit: Backgrid

Rihanna let her long hair flow under a black Yankees baseball cap as she rocked the casual look.

As for the accessories, she rocked a long gold chain that dangled over her baby bump, stud earrings, several gold rings, and an anklet.

The stunning singer wore minimal make-up, which accentuated her lip gloss.

A$AP Rocky was not with her, but the couple recently celebrated Valentine’s day together.

Rihanna shared a glimpse of Rocky’s romantic side in a series of Instagram photos

She shared four snapshots, including a Legos bouquet, a card featuring lyrics from Method Man’s All I Need, a seaside dinner with caviar, and the pair watching the sunset together

“nerdz,” RiRi wrote in the caption of the cute photos

Rihanna gives detail about what it’s like to be pregnant

Rihanna spoke to People Magazine during the Fenty Beauty Universe event last month.

When asked about her pregnancy, the entrepreneur responded: “I like it. I’m enjoying it.”

She also spoke about no longer having to be self-conscious about her stomach.

“I’m enjoying not having to worry about covering up my tummy,” she told the publication, adding, “If I feel a little chubby, it’s like, whatever! It’s a baby!” the singer joked.

However, the 33-year-old also confessed that carrying a baby is also a challenge.

“Right now, being pregnant, some days you just feel like, ‘Ugh, I just want to lay here on this couch all day.’ But when you put on a little face and a little lipstick, you transform,” the Savage X Fenty founder said, continuing:

“You put some clothes on, and it’s like, when you look good, you feel good. I’ve heard that for a very long time, but it’s true. It really can get you up off that couch and make you feel like a bad bitch.”

Rihanna has been showing off her maternity style since January. She has earned praise for her fashion choices, proudly sporting her baby bump rather than hiding it.