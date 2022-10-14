The Kardashians: Kris and Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi in cute TikTok video

Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner at a 2015 movie premiere. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_bukley

Kris Jenner along with Kylie Jenner and her daughter, 4-year-old Stormi, recently came together for the most adorable video.

Titled “pov being the coolest in the family,” the trio wore sunglasses as they shot the funny video in a car, mouthing the words from a clip featuring Kris in an episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians.

With her curly hair framing her cute face, Stormi adorably lip-synced along with her mom and grandmother in Kylie’s TikTok, saying, “It’s really draining. It’s emotionally, physically, and spiritually exhausting to be going through this.”

Appearing to be dressed for a day out together, Kylie wore her hair in a slick back braided ponytail and donned a stylish tan jacket.

Kris wore her short-cropped black hair in a side part while dressing up in what appeared to be a white pantsuit.

Fans were certainly tuned in to the small clip, offering over 20,000 comments and 9 million likes on the now-viral TikTok video.

Kylie Jenner’s recent pregnancy rumors

Though Kylie welcomed her second child and first son with rapper Travis Scott earlier this year, rumors began swirling over the summer that the reality television star could have another bun in the oven.

After Travis Scott posted a photo of himself in New York City this past July, Kylie led fans to believe she may be pregnant again after she commented a series of ambiguous emojis.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the 25-year-old posted a tongue-out emoji along with four pregnant emojis under his post. Commenting back, the Houston-born artist posted brown heart emojis and a few more of someone running over.

Pic credit: @travisscott/Instagram

Fans quickly speculated that Kylie was pregnant again after giving birth in February 2022. After famously hiding her first pregnancy until she was ready to break the news herself, the beauty entrepreneur is no stranger to protecting her private life.

Though social media users drew their own conclusions from the exchange of emojis, the pair have neither confirmed nor denied the rumors.

Travis Scott & Stormi’s theme park day

Earlier this month, Scott enjoyed several heartwarming moments with Stormi on a trip to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios Hollywood, per TMZ.

Stormi appeared all smiles as she held her father’s hand and cradled a small stuffed animal. They were also photographed walking around the park and cheesing while riding on a small roller coaster.

Though Kylie apparently wasn’t in attendance, the pair seemed to enjoy their sentimental daddy-daughter time all on their own.