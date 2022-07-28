Kylie Jenner is sparking pregnancy rumors and we haven’t even met her son yet

Kylie Jenner is sparking pregnancy rumors. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/PressAgency

Kylie Jenner seems to be garnering a lot of attention these days, as she is constantly in the news.

Jenner sent fans into a frenzy this time after she left a cryptic message on her boyfriend’s Instagram post, sparking pregnancy rumors.

The young mogul gave birth to a baby boy just five months ago. She has been really open about her postpartum struggles this time around.

Kylie and Travis first announced that they had named their son Wolf Webster. However, they have since changed their mind.

The pair said the name Wolf didn’t fit their baby boy.

Some fans believe they’ve figured out what his new name is.

Kylie Jenner comments on superstar rapper boyfriend Travis Scott’s post sparking pregnancy rumors

Travis posted a picture of himself in New York 24 hours after his Rolling Loud surprise performance in Miami.

In the post, he is seen leaning against a building in a half-standing-up position. He captioned it, “Got there in a New York minute.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

More than two million fans liked the post, and amongst the nine thousand comments was one from his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner.

Followers were quick to notice that Kylie’s comment was four pregnant emojis. Speculations started on if this meant she was pregnant again. Could she be having twins? Travis commented with two heart emojis and an emoji running away.

Pic credit: Travis Scott/Instagram

The Kardashians viewers commented it would be wild if Kylie’s expecting again, as they still haven’t seen a photo of her second baby’s face.

The newest member of the Jenner-Scott family has yet to make his official Instagram debut.

Fans have yet to be introduced to Kylie Jenner’s and Travis Scott’s son

Kylie shared a rare glimpse into her family life on Father’s Day. She posted a picture of Stormi and her little brother cuddling with their dad. She captioned the sweet moment, “Happy father’s day daddyyyyy we love you.”

In this sweet picture, their son is lying on Travis’ chest while he holds a fork and a bowl of food.

Kylie put a brown heart emoji on top of their baby’s face.

Pic credit: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

In a more recent post, Kylie shared a reel of her kids’ bedroom. Her followers got a glimpse into the minimalist décor of the room.

Towards the end of the video, we see the beauty mogul rubbing her baby’s cutest little legs with some lotion from her brand Kylie Baby. We also see Stormi rubbing some lip balm from her mom’s brand on her cheeks and lips.

Kylie and Travis made headlines a few weeks ago after Jenner posted a picture of the couple standing in front of his and hers private jets.

Season 2 of The Kardashians premieres on Hulu on September 22.