The Crown filming suspended following death of Queen Elizabeth II

Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II in the Netflix series The Crown. Pic credit: Netflix

Netflix series The Crown has suspended its production following Queen Elizabeth’s death at age 96.

The critically acclaimed series is currently filming its fifth season with a new actress portraying the late monarch.

Three actresses have portrayed Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, a role she served for over 70 years.

Actress Claire Foy portrayed her in the first two seasons, Olivia Colman in the third and fourth, and Imelda Staunton has been announced to portray Elizabeth II for the fifth and sixth seasons.

The Crown is a historical drama centered around the reign of Queen Elizabeth II and her family. It is reportedly one of the most expensive television series ever produced with a reported $260 million budget.

The change of actors is for an accurate portrayal of the late monarch’s aging over the decades.

The Crown creator releases a statement on Queen Elizabeth II’s death

The Crown creator and showrunner released a statement on suspending filming of the series to honor Elizabeth II.

“The Crown’ is a love letter to her, and I’ve nothing to add for now, just silence and respect,” Peter Morgan, said in a statement, continuing: “I expect we will stop filming out of respect too.”

A spokesperson for the series confirmed that production was temporarily suspended on Friday “as a mark of respect” and will also be suspended on the day of the queen’s funeral, which is on Monday, September 19.

The halt in production won’t impact the release date of Season 5 of The Crown, which is scheduled for November this year.

In the United Kingdom, several scheduled events were rescheduled to honor Elizabeth II including boxing and football events.

King Charles III also announced that her funeral will become a bank holiday.

This is what actresses who portrayed Queen Elizabeth II think of her

Claire Foy, who was the first to take on the role of a young Princess turned Queen Elizabeth, spoke with Vogue about playing the role.

Foy said she found a new respect for the late Queen of the United Kingdom. “Something hit me as I walked through that door,” she said explaining the feeling before meeting Elizabeth II, continuing:

“I was suddenly aware that being royal is no privilege. They are constantly on, they cannot ever slip off their shoes in public. Celebrities choose fame. Royals have it thrust on them.”

Olivia Colman told The Guardian that The Crown had changed her view of the monarchy.

“I’m one of those rare leftwing monarchists – very conflicted. Many countries don’t have one continuum and I’m pleased that we do. I like the fact that some extremes couldn’t happen because she’s there.”

Coleman also praised the late monarch as an “extraordinary woman” pointing out her role as a mechanic in WW2, insisting on driving King Abdullah of Saudi Arabia who was from a country where women were not allowed to drive.