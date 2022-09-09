The real reason Kate Middleton didn’t travel with Prince William to Queen Elizabeth’s bedside

The Duchess of Cambridge at the Scout Group in Northolt. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ALPR/AdMedia

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning British monarch, died yesterday at age 96.

The Royal family rushed to be by her side after her doctors expressed concern for the late monarch’s health, according to a statement released by Buckingham palace.

While Prince William was among those who made their way to Balmoral castle, Kate Middleton, the Queen’s granddaughter-in-law, stayed behind.

Last month, Kate Middleton and Prince William spent time with the late monarch at her Balmoral estate along with their three children: Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.

The 40-year-old couple has been known by the titles of Duke and Duchess of Cambridge since 2011 when they wed. However, following Elizabeth II’s death, they are now the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge.

They are also expected to inherit the titles of Prince and Princess of Wales following King Charles III’s immediate ascension to the throne.

Kate Middleton did not go to Balmoral to see Elizabeth II because of her children

It was the first day of school for Middleton and Prince William’s three children, which is why Kate reportedly stayed behind.

George, Charlotte, and Louis, who had spent time with their great-grandmother will also be upset by the news of her death.

Sign up for our newsletter!

According to PEOPLE magazine, the start of the new term is significant, and Middleton tended to her children as they began the school year at Lambrook School.

Both Prince Williams and his wife were photographed walking the young royals to school; however, one had to stay behind following the health update concerning Queen Elizabeth before she sadly passed away.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a photo of the late Queen Elizabeth along with a statement announcing her death at age 96.

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon, the caption reads, continuing:

“The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Kate Middleton is likely to become Queen Consort one day

Historian Sarah Gristwood spoke with PEOPLE telling the publication that the Queen likely mentored Middleton on one day becoming Queen consort after Camilla, who became Queen consort of the United Kingdom following her death.

“The Queen has always preferred to do rather than to say,” Gristwood explained, continuing: “With her audiences with her prime ministers, if there has been actual advice, it would be a discreet ‘I think that went rather well’ rather than actual instruction.”

Middleton is believed to have had a close relationship with Elizabeth II and often wore jewelry loaned to her by the late monarch.

Earlier this year, the Queen celebrated her Platinum Jubilee and officially appointed her late Prime Minister Liz Truss shortly before her death.