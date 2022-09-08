Queen Elizabeth health update is ‘deeply concerning’ as she remains under medical supervision

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth at the trooping of the color during her 90th Birthday celebrations in 2016. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Famous/ACE Pictures

Queen Elizabeth’s doctors are expressing concern about the long-reigning monarch’s health.

Buckingham Palace released an extraordinary statement about her health, using language that has left the British public deeply concerned for her wellbeing.

In February, she celebrated her Platinum Jubilee, which marked 70 years since she became the monarch of the United Kingdom after her father’s death.

Later that month, the Queen was diagnosed with COVID-19 after meeting with her son Prince Charles.

She reportedly experienced mild cold-like symptoms and canceled two virtual meetings as a result. However, she recovered in the same month and met with Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau at Windsor Castle in early March.

Elizabeth II received the new British Prime Minister, Liz Truss, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland rather than Buckingham Palace, where she usually appoints the head of government.

Queen Elizabeth has not been hospitalized despite her doctor’s concern

In a new statement, Buckingham Palace said: “Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision.”

It also reads that The Queen “remains comfortable” at her residence in Scotland Balmoral Castle.

While she has not been hospitalized, her current condition is unclear.

This statement was not in reaction to any canceled event and took the British public by surprise as the palace rarely releases statements on her health.

However, she canceled a virtual meeting on September 7, and the statement from the palace is remarkable.

On Tuesday, the Queen had a meeting with the outgoing head of government Boris Johnson before appointing the new Prime Minister, Liz Truss.

🤝 The Queen received Liz Truss at Balmoral Castle today.



Her Majesty asked her to form a new Administration. Ms. Truss accepted Her Majesty's offer and was appointed Prime Minister and First Lord of the Treasury. pic.twitter.com/klRwVvEOyc — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 6, 2022

Truss released a statement on Twitter expressing concern for The Queen.

“The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime,” she wrote, continuing:

“My thoughts – and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom – are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time.”

Pic credit: @trussliz/Twitter

Queen Elizabeth’s children and grandchildren rush to be by her side

Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, were reportedly seen boarding a helicopter at Dumfries House in Scotland to be with Her Majesty following the harrowing statement.

Prince William, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, and the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, are also en route to Balmoral Castle, per The Independent.

Meghan Markle will join Prince Harry to visit Balmoral Palace. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be traveling to Scotland,” a spokesperson for the couple said according to the publication.

The couple recently returned to the UK last week amid reports of their dire relationship with the royal family.