Kate Middleton honored Queen Elizabeth by wearing her earrings at Platinum Jubilee

Kate Middleton pays homage to Queen Elizabeth with her earrings. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ALPR/AdMedia

While Queen Elizabeth rests after yesterday’s outing, the Royal family is out in full force to show their support and love for the Queen for her Platinum Jubilee this weekend.

Many members of the family are dressed to the nines in style, and some have added pieces to their wardrobe to honor the Queen. One such example comes from Kate Middleton as she honors Queen Elizabeth with her earrings.

A fan-favorite of royal watchers, Kate is a known fashion icon among the Royal family, and today is no exception for the Duchess of Cambridge. Sporting a classy gown and matching hat, Kate looked elegant at the celebration.

Kate Middleton wears Queen Elizabeth’s earrings at Platinum Jubilee

Kate’s beautiful dress was a custom piece from Emilia Wickstead. The yellow gown featured a criss-cross waist and fell below Kate’s knees, though her ankles were still visible. The dress had a matching hat featuring floral details by Philip Treacy.

She tied the piece together with a pair of simple yet classy (and expensive) Gianvito nude suede heels, as well as matching gloves and a matching clutch purse. However, these accessories are minor when compared to one elegant piece.

Kate was wearing Queen Elizabeth’s Bahrain Pearl drop earrings. The earrings were part of a wedding gift to Elizabeth from Prince Philip in 1947, and Kate previously wore the earrings at Prince Philip’s memorial service.

Prince William and Kate Middleton stand together at the Platinum Jubilee. Pic credit: Splash News

Kate isn’t the only royal who has been allowed to borrow the Queen’s earrings. Page Six revealed that Princess Diana has also worn the Bahrain Pearls before at a banquet at Hampton Court Palace while Queen Beatrix and Prince Claus of the Netherlands visited.

Kate Middleton honors the Queen and Princess Diana through fashion

Kate is known for frequently honoring Queen Elizabeth and the late Princess Diana in many of her fashion choices, as she has worn the same or similar outfits to both along with sporting borrowed jewelry pieces.

On Thursday, Kate paid homage to Princess Diana when she borrowed a pair of sapphire drop earrings that once belonged to Diana, as well as a matching necklace and the iconic engagement ring.

In the past, Kate has worn similar outfits to Diana’s for rugby matches and honored her late mother-in-law with an emerald gown similar to one that Diana wore more than once.

Kate has often borrowed the Queen’s jewelry for events, consistently honoring Queen Elizabeth even when the Queen herself isn’t well enough to attend.