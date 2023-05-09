The Challenge star Nelson Thomas receives special visitors while recovering from his surgery

As Nelson Thomas continues his road to recovery following his car wreck in April, he’s receiving lots of love and support from The Challenge family and community.

Nelson’s friends include his many castmates from multiple appearances on MTV’s The Challenge and Paramount Plus’ World Championship spinoff.

Several of those friends recently visited Nelson to offer additional love and encouragement, brightening his day.

Based on social media shares from Nelly T, multi-time finalists and well-known Challenge power couple Leroy Garrett and Kam Williams stopped by recently.

They also brought another special guest to meet Nelson, as their son Kingston was also part of the trip.

Kingston even got in some early training for potentially appearing in The Challenge someday, as he showed his abilities to defeat Nelson in a unique race yet to appear on MTV’s reality competition series.

Leroy and Kam visit their friend Nelson Thomas with baby Kingston

Proud parents Leroy and Kam live in Houston, Texas, so they journeyed to see their friend and castmate Nelson, who also lives in Texas.

Nelson shared a photo of Leroy lying on the couch, Kam sitting beside him, holding a sleeping Kingston against her chest.

Nelson appeared in the photo, smiling beside them, sitting in a wheelchair to keep his leg elevated following recent surgeries on his ankle and leg.

“This was a special day. I smiled and laughed because my family ended up surprising me and coming down to see me from houston….. #family,” Nelson wrote in his caption.

A swipe on Nelson’s post reveals a second slide which is a video clip. Leroy is pushing Nelson in his wheelchair, while Kam is pushing Kingston ahead in his stroller.

Nelson jokes around with Kingston as he wins the quick race against The Challenge star, possibly getting himself ready for future competition.

Nelson has continued receiving an outpouring of support from fans and friends, including many other stars from the reality competition series. Kam and Leroy extended well wishes after their visit, with other castmates, including Veronica Portillo, Darrell Taylor, and Jay Starrett, also dropping comments.

“It was so good seeing you my brother… we love you Always got your back,” Leroy wrote, including a heart emoji, while Kam left three heart emojis to show the love.

“Love that you had some special visitors! You look great, Nelly! That smile looks good on you!” Veronica commented to her castmate.

Veronica previously fired back at criticism she received regarding her message sharing details on her Twitter for Nelson’s GoFundMe campaign. One of Nelson’s friends set up the campaign after The Challenge star was hospitalized and required multiple surgeries for injuries he suffered in his April car crash.

As of this writing, that GoFundMe campaign has reached nearly $56,000 of a $200,000 goal.

Nelson says he’s ‘healing great’ and remains positive during recovery

Nelson also shared another video update that revealed how his ankle and leg look as they heal from his recent surgery.

“I want to take everyone that took the time to watch this video as I unravel my wrap. Ooh, don’t look at the toes,” he says.

From there, he shares details about a scar on his lower leg. Nelson also shows a bandage on his heel due to an ulcer he developed after having his leg elevated during his two months of hospitalization.

“I’m pointing at my flap. As you can see, that skin came from my thigh,” he says, revealing the scar and stitches along the upper portion of his other leg.

“Crazy how the body works, but I’m healing great, and I’m trying to stay positive. Thank you,” he said.

Monsters and Critics previously reported about Nelson’s scary car wreck, which involved his car catching on fire. Several individuals traveling in the same area spotted the burning wreck, including Minnesota Vikings football player KJ Osborn, his Uber driver, and some friends.

They were able to pull Nelson from the burning vehicle to safety and waited with him until emergency and medical personnel arrived at the scene. From there, Nelson was hospitalized for a considerable time as he had surgery and recovered from his injuries.

He was released from the hospital within the past several weeks and is now on his road to recovery at home, keeping his positive mentality during a challenging time.

The Challenge: World Championship episodes arrive Wednesdays on Paramount Plus.