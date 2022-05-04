Nany Gonzalez from The Challenge shares sweet messages for Kam Williams and Leroy Garrett after baby shower

Nany Gonzalez with her Real World and Challenge castmate Leroy Garrett during an outing in Houston, Texas. Pic credit: @nanycarmen/Instagram

Following their recent baby shower and announcement reveal, Nany Gonzalez showed love for her Real World and The Challenge castmates, Leroy Garrett and Kam Williams.

During the special event this past weekend, it was revealed that Kam and Leroy got engaged, as Kam showed off the ring in a video from castmate Nelson Thomas.

Nany took some time to share special messages for both of her castmates as she presented fans with some sweet photos from the weekend’s events.

Nany tells Kam, ‘you’re stuck with me’

Several days ago, Leroy Garrett and Kam Williams held a baby shower that included friends, family, and castmates from The Challenge, who helped them celebrate the special occasion.

Among those in attendance were Jordan Wiseley, Nehemiah Clark, Nia Moore, Johnny Bananas, Fessy Shafaat, and Nany Gonzalez. Many of The Challenge stars posed with the future mom in front of a cute backdrop featuring blue and beige balloons and several animals.

“Baby Kingston” was written on the blue door cutout, which will be the first name for Kam’s baby boy. His full name will be Kingston Lee Garrett.

Nany was all smiles, wearing a pink gown, as she posed with a hand on Kam’s stomach in a photo shared on Instagram.

“That’s it, we’re officially fam now. @iamkamiam_ you’re stuck with me💙 #Kingston,” Nany wrote in her caption.

She and Kam appeared together on three seasons of MTV’s The Challenge, with their first the War of the Worlds season filmed in late 2018. They were back together on War of the Worlds 2 and Double Agents.

The third of those seasons featured Nany and Kam getting to the final. Nany was paired up with Leroy Garrett, while Kam teamed with Cory Wharton. In Leroy’s retirement sendoff season, he and Nany finished in third place, behind Kam and Cory, and the winners, CT Tamburello and Amber Borzotra.

Nany shows love for her Real World castmate and friend

While Kam and Nany bonded in recent seasons of The Challenge, Nany’s bond with Leroy extends beyond the competition series. The duo was originally part of MTV’s The Real World: Las Vegas season in 2011.

They appeared in five of the same seasons of The Challenge, including that retirement season for Leroy.

Nany was one of several castmates who made a trip out after the baby shower to celebrate with Leroy in Houston, Texas. This time wearing a dark green dress, she posed next to Leroy for a sweet photo in a booth at a bar or restaurant.

“About as close to blood as it gets. Forever Fam🙏🏽,” Nany wrote in her caption.

As of this writing, the photo had received nearly 36,000 Likes and over 120 comments, including one from Leroy returning the love for his friend.

Pic credit: @nanycarmen/Instagram

Leroy, who turns 37 this month, announced his official retirement from The Challenge ahead of the Double Agents season. He teamed up with Kaycee Clark for most of the season, and they dominated the daily events.

However, Leroy managed to get his good friend and former RW castmate, Nany, as his teammate to run in his last-ever final for The Challenge. It made for a memorable moment, with an emotional highlight reel playing as Leroy’s sendoff in that final episode of the season.

Later, at the Double Agents reunion, Nany got emotional as she praised Leroy’s growth over the years from formerly being a “f**kboy” on The Real World and early Challenges to now being deeply in love with castmate Kam Williams.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA for MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 premieres on May 11 on Paramount+.