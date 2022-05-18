Teyana Taylor gives a peek of her black thong underwear, full view of rock hard abs for BBMAs

Teyana Taylor stuns on the red carpet. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Teyana Taylor showed off her thong as she rocked low-rise pants on the red carpet at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards earlier this week.

The mother of two showed off her rock-hard abs as she wore a fashionable ensemble at the star-studded event.

Taylor recently showed off her hip tattoo as she modeled a skintight dress to the delight of her Instagram followers.

Teyana Taylor flashes G-string in low-rise pants

Taylor went for an all-black ensemble modeling a Skims bra top matched with low-rise Givenchy black leather pants with a chunky belt buckle.

The singer, known for her rock-hard abs, had them on full display on the red carpet. Taylor continues the low-rise pants with an exposed thong trend with the outfit.

She shared two photos in the outfit, garnering over 500,000 likes from her followers.

“Hello hello hey hello hello @bbmas 🖤🖤🖤🖤,” she wrote in the caption.

Her thong is visibly above the hips, following the v-shape of her abs. She added a few inches to her height with Balenciaga’s black platform mule crocs.

The GOOD Music artist accessorized with a platinum chunky silver chain, a diamond-studded watch, and chains around her waistline, including; a lock on her pants near her right pocket.

Teyana joined Diddy, Bryson Tiller, and Jack Harlow to open the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

The 31-year-old released her third album in 2020 and announced her retirement from music.

She has been keeping busy with movie roles such as Coming 2 America and her VH1 reality television alongside her husband, NBA star Iman Shumpert; the couple shares two daughters: Rue and Junie.

The singer and actress recently gushed about her six-year-old daughter on Instagram, writing:

“No… cause who told you you could grow up???!!! Slow down mam 😩😩😩🥹🥹🥹 mommy’s big gurllllll is not a baby no more 😩😩😩🥲🥲🥲🥲 love you boo ❤️”

Teyana Taylor explains retiring from music

Teyana Taylor shocked her fans when she announced her retirement in 2020. During an appearance on the BET series Sip ‘N Smoke, she explained her decision to retire, per Complex.

“At the end of the day, I’m a mom first,” she said. “A mom, a wife, a woman. And I think for me, I put in a lot of work. I work very, very hard. So, if you feel unheard and unseen—like how I said earlier with my husband. He sees me, he hears me. I take that s**t serious. Everything that I do. So if you’re my husband, or I’m signed, everybody that I’m aligned with should see me. They should hear me. They should feel me. If you don’t see me, hear me, or feel me, it’s a dub for you.”

Taylor explained her frustration with her music label playing a hand in her decision.

“And I felt like the label wasn’t really hearing me and seeing me,” she continued. “I felt underappreciated. So, for my mental health, my mental well-being, for my kids, let me just put this on ice for a little,” she said before adding that her retirement is not permanent.