Teyana Taylor shows off hip tattoo in skintight dress with high thigh-slit

Teyana Taylor set pulses racing on Instagram after showing off a barely-there, skintight dress. Pic credit: @ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Teyana Taylor gave her Instagram followers a treat in the form of a tight, black dress with a thigh-slit that showed off her tattoo.

The skintight number featured one long sleeve, and a small piece of fabric covering just part of her butt, with little else.

The multi-talented singer and actress showed off a short haircut and paired the look with black sunglasses and strappy heels. She stood in front of a piano and looked down confidently at the camera.

Teyana’s followers loved her little black dress

Teyana captioned the photo, “Feeling like ah @prettylittlething in my pretty little black dress…”

Her over 14 million followers went crazy, posting hundreds of heart eye and fire emojis, as well as compliments galore.

One follower wrote, “Whew girl I just threw the phone,” and another commented, “You’re so beautiful!”

Teyana showed off a corset and blazer combo at the Thom Browne show

Just a few days later, the Teyana and Iman star posted a more covered-up, though still super sexy outfit to her Instagram, showing off her unique style.

She was seen in dark blue pants and a matching blazer with white stripes down the side, paired with a corset top underneath.

The stylish singer accessorized with blue and white men’s inspired shoes, a white bucket hat, black sunglasses, and a purse shaped like a dachshund.

Teyana was attending the Thom Browne fashion show, posting a video of the runway models at the end of her slideshow.

She captioned the series of photos, “Suited & booted for @thombrowne. Thanks for having us! Amazing show! So beautiful & inspiring wow.”

Teyana attended the MET Gala last night wearing Iris Van Herpen

The singer, who signed with Kanye West’s GOOD Music label in 2012 after leaving Pharrell Williams’ Star Trak Entertainment, proved her fashion chops once more after attending the MET Gala last night.

The theme was Gilded Galaxy, and Teyana wore a stunning gown by Iris Van Herpen with a mix of white, purple, and blue hues. She took the “galaxy” part of the theme to heart, looking as if she was from another planet.

Teyana wore a metal headpiece with purple crystals along with slicked back hair, and heavy purple eye makeup.

She captioned her Instagram photos from the night, Gilded Galaxy #metgala2022 Thank you @irisvanherpen Thank you @vogue.”

Of course, her Instagram followers once again showered the singer in compliments, with a fan writing, “ABSOLUTELY BREATHTAKING.” Many of the comments reiterated a similar opinion.

Teyana is married to NBA star Iman Shupert

Teyana is married to basketball player Iman Shupert and the pair share two daughters together; 6-year-old Iman Tayla Shumpert Jr. and 19-month-old Rue Rose Shumpert.