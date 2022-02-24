Teyana Taylor shows off the most incredible abs after attending the Diesel fashion show in Milan 

Teyana celebrates Diesel show and shows off her abs. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Teyana Taylor celebrated Milan Fashion Week by showing off her abs.

Trendsetting dancer and musician Teyana posted new pictures of herself in athleisure as she enjoyed the Diesel fashion show in Milan. The wife of Iman Shumpert seems to be living her best life.

Teyana is a choreographer and dancer signed with G.O.O.D Music and is well known for her abs.

Teyana Taylor shows off her insane abs and attends the Diesel fashion show

Teyana revealed her taut abs in a puffer fleece with leather detail. She wore yellow-framed shades and gold chains.

Black, gray, and yellow were the themes of Teyana’s outfit. She rocked athleisure wear that showed her fit physique.

Teyana was in Milan to catch fashion shows, but the Diesel show caught her eye.

She displayed a picture of her observing the show next to rapper Gunna.

She wrote in the caption, “Thank you @diesel for having me! Congrats @glennmartens on a beautiful show.”

She added a picture with Glenn Martens, the creative director of Diesel.

Teyana is a known dancer who has abs that make people jealous. In 2020, she launched a website for those on fitness journeys. The website is called Fade 2 Fit, and offers fitness advice to enthusiasts and novices.

As for how Teyana got such chiseled abs, according to her, she eats whatever she wants.

“My diet sucks. I eat pizza, fried chicken, macaroni; I don’t eat vegetables. But I dance!”

Teyana is far from a couch potato.

She said, “Dancing is my workout. I just dance. I almost feel like dance is so underrated in the fitness world.”

Diesel Fall 2022 Ready to Wear fashion show

The Diesel Fall 2022 Ready to Wear Fashion Show was on Thursday as a part of Milan Fashion Week.

The new Diesel collection is a mixture of Y2K and grunge.

Diesel Fall/Winter 2022

Watch this video on YouTube

The collection featured ripped denim tops and bottoms. Director Martens used jeans in several creative ways — there was even a jean trench coat.

There were futuristic elements to the Diesel Fall 2022 RTW show; some models wore full body paint, resembling extraterrestrials.

Teyana Taylor starred in Kanye West’s video Fade

Teyana Taylor is a member of Kanye West’s record label G.O.O.D Music, and she danced for his music video for Fade.

The video received a lot of attention due to Teyana’s dancing skills and her insane body. The video drew comparisons to the movie Flashdance.

Kanye West - Fade (Explicit)

Watch this video on YouTube

Teyana shows off her awesome dance skills and amazing abs in the video. A soaking wet Teyana danced in a small shirt and thong for much of the time.