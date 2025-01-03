Terry Crews is alive and well after viral death hoax

False rumors surfaced online alleging the death of actor and comedian Terry Crews.

These claims quickly spread across social media, leaving fans shocked and concerned.

However, the rumors have been debunked, with Crews himself confirming that he is alive and well.

The hoax gained traction through social media posts and misleading reports that falsely claimed Crews had passed away.

Monsters and Critics has not independently verified the origin of the hoax but some sources suggest it began on Facebook.

Despite the rapid spread of these claims, no credible news outlets or official sources confirmed the actor’s death.

Terry Crews posts on social media show he is alive and well

Terry Crews has since addressed the rumors indirectly by continuing to engage with fans and maintain a public presence.

On January 2, 2025, Crews posted a message on Instagram, expressing gratitude for the previous year and excitement for 2025.

“So many blessings in 2024!!! Feeling thankful, grateful, and energized for an amazing 2025. Love y’all!!!!!” he wrote.

He also shared the post on his Instagram Story.

Further dispelling the rumors, Crews participated in the Rose Parade in Pasadena, California, on New Year’s Day, a public appearance in which he joined the Mayor of Pasadena, Victor Gordo, in a car for the event.

Terry Crews remains a Hollywood mainstay, known for his roles in hit shows like Brooklyn Nine-Nine and films such as White Chicks and The Expendables.

Beyond acting, Crews is recognized for his dedication to fitness and charismatic presence, which makes the false rumors of his death all the more surprising.

Celebrity death hoaxes continue to cause panic

Celebrity death hoaxes have become an unfortunate trend in the digital age, often originating from individuals seeking to exploit public curiosity for online engagement or sometimes to spread harmful computer viruses.

Crews is one of many celebrities targeted by such pranks, joining a list of other high-profile figures.

Celebrity death hoaxes surged in 2024, targeting high-profile figures like Steve Harvey, Mark Henry, and Serena Williams. Steve Harvey was falsely reported dead due to an AI-generated error that sparked widespread concern until Harvey reassured fans with a social media post.

Former WWE star Mark Henry debunked similar rumors with a humorous video confirming he was alive and well, while Serena Williams became the subject of a fabricated car crash story, which was quickly disproven.

Crews continues to thrive professionally and personally. He recently starred in Everybody Still Hates Chris and The Killer’s Game.