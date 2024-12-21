Steve Harvey’s fans concerned amid viral death hoax

Steve Harvey is alive and well despite online reports stating otherwise.

Unfortunately, the Family Feud host was part of a death hoax created by AI (artificial intelligence).

Reportedly, this week, an article titled “Steve Harvey Passed Away Today: Remembering The Legacy Of A Comedy Legend” was posted on Trend Cast News.

Newsbreak then picked up the story and reported the same false news.

“The fake news — which included a future publishing date of Dec. 19, 2024 — was still live on Newsbreak’s site on Wednesday morning,” writes The Wrap.

Despite the report, Steve was still actively posting on Facebook on Wednesday morning, proving he was, in fact, not deceased.

Still, though, many of Steve’s fans read the headline and began to panic, fearing there could be some credibility behind the report.

The news spread quickly, and soon, Family Feud fans were expressing concern and shock after being led to believe that the show’s beloved host, Steve Harvey, had died.

In the comments section of Family Feud’s most recent Reel, Steve’s fans expressed concern and questioned the headline’s credibility.

Family Feud viewers worried about Steve before his death hoax was refuted

“Did he pass away??” asked one of Steve’s fans. “Why am I hearing this?”

Another noted they had just heard that Steve had passed away, asking whether it was true.

“If not, that’s really not a topic to joke about,” their comment continued.

“Rip mista harveyy,” wrote @bigsteez00, who seemingly believed the report.

“No way he died,” added @luccidprayinstartatna.

“Pls tell me Harvey still alive,” read a comment from a fifth Instagram user.

@lizziebeenie learned the news was a hoax and wrote, “Steve is alive!”

“Now we need to find 🤜 AI journalist who is spreading rumors!” they added.

Steve’s death has been falsely reported more than once

This isn’t the first time Steve has found himself at the center of a death hoax.

Most recently, similar reports went to news outlets online in October 2024.

The report claimed that 67-year-old Steve lost his life to a “tragic accident.”

However, Snopes debunked the article, disproving the claim and proving he was still alive by checking his live weekday radio show and podcast, The Steve Harvey Morning Show.

Steve pokes fun at a 2023 death hoax on social media

Steve has been aware of the death hoaxes online and even found a way to infuse some humor into them.

In July 2023, Steve uploaded a photo of himself on X (formerly Twitter), smoking a cigar while casually scrolling on his phone, looking relaxed and unbothered.

Me seeing that Rip Harvey is trending pic.twitter.com/n6UcHpP9JN — Steve Harvey (@IAmSteveHarvey) July 18, 2023

Steve captioned his photo, “Me seeing that Rip Harvey is trending.”