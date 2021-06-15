Tejano singer Javier Galvan seriously injured in Texas car crash

Javier Galvan has been involved in a serious car collision near Winters in Texas. Pic credit: @therealjaviergalvan/Instagram

There are reports that singer and radio host Javier Galvan has been seriously injured in a car accident in Texas last night.

A preliminary report from the Texas Department of Public Safety has stated that the Tejano singer was involved in a head-on collision with another vehicle.

The 51-year-old Galvan is an award-winning singer and songwriter who was the founding member of the band Fama. According to Tejano Nation, he retired from the group in 2009 after 25 years of performing on stage.

Galvan was reportedly attempting to pass several other vehicles when he collided with a Ford Edge coming in the opposite direction. One or both of the vehicles reportedly caught on fire on impact. However, the investigation is still continuing.

The driver of the Edge, 20-year-old Marisa Ramos, along with two of her passengers, Adalynn Muniz, aged 7, and Cissy Ramos, 46, were pronounced dead at the scene. And two children, who were also passengers in the car, have been taken to a hospital.

Galvan was transported to the Hendrick Medical Center in Abilene, TX., with injuries described as “serious and incapacitating.”

Support and prayers have flooded in for Javier Galvan

Twitter has been flooded with messages of support for the Tejano singer.

Tejano Nation DJ Jammin J Javi posted to Twitter that Galvan was in serious condition in a hospital and asked for “your prayers for this wonderful artist and precious human being.”

BREAKING NEWS: Tejano and Gospel music icon JAVIER GALVAN was involved in a serious car accident near San Angelo, Texas earlier today. He has been admitted in serious condition to a hospital. We ask for your prayers for this wonderful artist and precious human being.🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/4xxaUyqYrz — Jammin J Javi (@JamminJJavi) June 14, 2021

Jonny Ramirez, whose Twitter bio describes himself as being at the “Tejano Epi-Center Of The World,” posted a couple of photos of Galvan and also asked fans to keep the singer and his family in their thoughts and prayers.

Ramirez wrote: “He has been at the forefront of many prayer meetings for our fallen artists & friends so let’s do the same for him & his family.”

Mii Raza, by now you have heard about the terrible accident involving Javier Galvan. I ask that you keep him & his family in your thoughts & prayers. He has been at the forefront of many prayer meetings for our fallen artists & friends so let’s do the same for him & his family pic.twitter.com/DbMq2oWs2f — Jonny Ramirez (@eljonne) June 14, 2021

The Tejano 360 Network also tweeted their support for the singer, writing: “Please keep Javier Galvan and all involved in the terrible accident last night in your prayers.”

Please keep Javier Galvan and all involved in the terrible accident last night in your prayers. pic.twitter.com/FvjWKvSCJn — Tejano360Network (@Tejano360) June 14, 2021

Javier Galvan remains in a Texas hospital

Some fans on Twitter have mistakenly thought he passed away and posted their condolences to Galvan’s family; however, there are no reports that his condition has deteriorated overnight, and he currently remains in the hospital.

Since his retirement, Galvan has worked full-time as a Christian minister and hosts a syndicated radio show called La Fe Cafe con Javier Galvan.

