Ernie Lively, father of actress Blake Lively, has died at age 74

Blake Lively’s father, who portrayed the actress’ dad in Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, has passed away at age 74. Pic credit: ©ImageCollectAgency/StarMaxWorldwide

Blake Lively is in mourning after the death of her father, actor Ernie Lively, on June 3.

How did Ernie Lively die and who was present at the time of his death?

Ernie was reported to have suffered cardiac complications that led to his untimely death. The longtime actor, who claimed more than 100 credits to his name during his lengthy career, was surrounded by his five children and his wife at the time of his passing.

Ernie was the adoptive father to his wife, Elaine’s, three children from another marriage, Lori, 54, Jason, 53, and Robyn, 49, and the couple shared son Eric, 39, and daughter Blake, 33.

Ernie and Elaine were married in 1979 and the actor took on her three children as his own not long after. Eric was born in 1981 and Blake arrived six years later, in 1987. Although Blake is the most recognizable of the clan, all five children have acting credits to their names.

What acting credits does Ernie Lively have to his name?

A decades-long presence in Hollywood, Ernie boasted a menagerie of acting credits, including roles in Turner and Hooch, The Dukes of Hazzard, and The West Wing television series.

Ernie got his start with a small part in the 1975 show The Waltons. He had multiple roles in other films and television shows after but it wasn’t until his recurring role in 1979’s The Dukes of Hazzard that he began to gain more recognition.

The actor was able to work with his daughter, Blake, in the popular films Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants part one and part two, portraying the actress’ dad in both movies.

Ernie was a present parent in Blake’s life and supportive of her career and her marriage to actor Ryan Reynolds. Ernie and Elaine both attended the 2016 celebration for Ryan after the Green Lantern actor was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Ernie and Elaine shared nine grandchildren together, three of them belonging to Blake and Ryan.

Blake and Ryan have three daughters together; James, 6, Inez, 4, and Betty. The couple managed to keep Betty’s birth a secret for about two months before news of the new addition was released.

The passing of Ernie Lively is sure to leave a huge gap in the lives of the children, wife, siblings, and grandchildren he leaves behind as well as the acting world.