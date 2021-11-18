Taylor Swift thanks Miles Teller for help with music video after actor is accused of not vaccinating

Taylor Swift joined Miles Teller in her music video for I Bet You Think About Me. Pic credit: ©ImageCollectAgency/Admedia

Taylor Swift has shared her gratitude for Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh for their help with her latest music video after reports surfaced that Miles was against vaccinating.

Taylor shared a post to her Instagram account yesterday in which she thanked the actor for working with her in the I Bet You Think About Me video and also spread the love to his wife for her support.

Miles Teller came forward saying that he is vaccinated despite the rumors

The post came after rumors flew that Miles was an anti-vaxxer and had therefore not been up to date on his Covid-19 shots prior to filming.

After speculation grew and spread across the internet, Miles finally came forward to set the record straight about his vaccination status.

In a since-deleted Tweet, the actor penned a response to the backlash, writing, “Hey guys, I don’t usually feel the need to address rumors on here but I am vaccinated and have been for a while. The only thing I’m anti is hate.”

According to Vanity Fair, Miles had been taking heat since September when he revealed that he had contracted COVID-19 and filming for his latest project The Offer was forced to be put on hold until he recovered.

Miles was signed onto the limited series, which will detail the making of The Godfather, after disgraced actor Armie Hammer was fired from the job when reports surfaced that he was unfaithful to wife Elizabeth Chambers and had disturbing sexual fantasies involving rape, cannibalism, and BDSM.

The tabloids ran with the news of Miles’ positive results at the time, claiming that the actor had refused to get tested or get vaccinated before beginning filming for the series.

Shooting resumed after a brief hiatus to ensure that all other members of staff and crew were not sick.

Who is Miles Teller’s wife Keleigh Sperry Teller and how did they meet?

With news of Miles’ vaccination status now seeming to be cleared up, many have been curious to know more about the actor’s personal life, including information about his wife.

Miles met model Keleigh Sperry back in 2013 at a Grammy’s after-party for The Black Keys.

The pair hit it off after an uncertain start, according to Miles who shared the story with Vogue in 2019.

“We both had mutual friends of the band,” Miles remembers. “Keleigh had caught my eye early in the night, and we talked. I didn’t think it went well, but after a few more attempts, I got her to dance with me, and a week later, we went on a date. After we met, I knew she was the one,” the actor divulged.

Despite any doubts Miles had about how the initial meeting went, Keleigh shared with the magazine that she was immediately taken with the actor and thought him to be “charming and charismatic” and said she “adored him from the first moment we met.”

After four years of dating, Miles proposed to Keleigh while on safari in Africa, and the pair were married on September 1, 2019.

Miles Teller was attacked earlier this year over alleged past due wedding debt

Miles and Keleigh made the news earlier this year, first when the model posted pics of the couple enjoying some fun in the Hawaiian sun with Miles’ Divergent series co-star, Shailene Woodley, along with her fiance, Aaron Rodgers.

Not long after the pics were posted, it was reported that Miles had been the victim of a brutal attack during his time in Hawaii.

The motive for the assault was apparently driven by anger from someone claiming that the actor and his wife still owed a massive amount of money for their lavish wedding ceremony two years prior.

Eye-witnesses said that a man jumped the actor in a restroom, punching him in the face before fleeing. The man was later identified as the wedding planner Lorrie Nielson’s husband.

Miles and Keleigh have vehemently denied that they owe any money to Lorrie and it was revealed in June that Lorrie and her husband were involved in another altercation at a wedding in Hawaii a few weeks prior to the attack on Miles.