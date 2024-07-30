Survivor’s Remorse star Erica Ash dead at 46 after cancer battle

Erica Ash, best known for her role on BET’s Real Husbands of Hollywood and Survivor’s Remorse, has passed away at the age of 46.

The actress’s death was confirmed by her mother in a statement to CNN, revealing that Ash succumbed to a “long and courageous battle with cancer” on Sunday.

“We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our beloved daughter, sister, and friend Erica Chantal Ash,” her mother, Diann Ash, shared.

“Erica was an amazing woman and talented entertainer who touched countless lives with her sharp wit, humor, and genuine zest for life. Her memory will live eternally in our hearts.”

Ash was active on social media in January but had not shared any posts in several months leading up to her untimely death.

Sign up to our Celebrity newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The actress has received numerous tributes from her fans and colleagues.

Erica Ash starred in several television and movie roles

Ash enjoyed a prolific career in comedy, both in movies and on television, but she was perhaps most recognized for her portrayal of Bridgette Hart on Real Husbands of Hollywood, where she captivated audiences for four seasons.

In a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, BET honored Ash’s legacy, celebrating her for “being equal parts witty and funny.” The network extended their deepest condolences to her loved ones, adding, “Fly high Queen.”

Ash’s career launched with roles on sketch-comedy series like The Big Gay Sketch Show on Logo in 2006 and MADtv in 2008.

Her film career took off in 2013 with her role as Kendra Brooks in Scary Movie V, and she continued to shine in films such as Jean of the Joneses, Uncle Drew, and Violet, where she starred alongside Olivia Munn and Justin Theroux.

Her television appearances included a stint on the Jennifer Lopez-led police drama Shades of Blue and four seasons on the Starz series Survivor’s Remorse from 2014 to 2017. She also headlined the 2018 BET legal drama In Contempt, portraying attorney Gwen Sullivan.

Ash’s final credited role, according to IMDb, was an appearance on the NBC sitcom Extended Family earlier this year.

According to TMZ, comedian Loni Love paid tribute to Ash on her social media, writing, “Erica was talented & hilarious. She would put her all into her work. She would always just be there.. now she’s gone.. My sincere condolences to her family.”

Erica Ash was preparing for medical school before acting fame

Despite her success in Hollywood, acting wasn’t always Ash’s intended path. Ash was born on September 19, 1977, in Florida to Donald and Diann Ash, both members of the U.S. military. This led to a nomadic childhood, with the family relocating frequently, including stints in Germany and various other countries.

Ash attended a performing arts school in Atlanta, Georgia, where her passion for the arts began to take shape. Initially aspiring to become a doctor, she graduated from Emory University in Atlanta with a degree in pre-medicine and was preparing for medical school.

However, a transformative trip to Japan, where she worked as a backup singer and runway model, inspired her to pursue a career in entertainment.

Reflecting on her journey in a 2017 interview with the LA Times, Ash said, “I live my life like I’m writing a book. For me, it’s just about growing and moving forward.”

Ash was not married and did not have any children.