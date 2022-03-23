Hallmark begins production on the first movie in its Mahogany series

Karen Pittman will star in the first movie of Hallmark’s Mahogany series, Unthinkably Good Things. Pic credit: Crown Media

Filming has begun in Italy on Unthinkably Good Things, the first in a series of movies under Crown Media’s Mahogany banner. Named for the Mahogany greeting card line, the movies will tell stories “through the unique lens of Black culture,” according to Crown Media.

Unthinkably Good Things (which is a working title and subject to change), stars Karen Pittman, Erica Ash, Joyful Drake, Jermaine Love, and Lance Gross.

A Crown Media spokesperson said the network was excited to introduce the first movie in the new series.

“Mahogany is a beloved brand by millions of consumers around the world and we are thrilled to bring the brand to life on screen with this first new movie,” said Toni Judkins, senior vice president of programming development at Crown Media – Mahogany. “We are committed to telling beautiful, emotionally rich, authentic stories that show Black women experiencing the joys of love through romance, sisterhood, and community.”

Karen Pittman shared the news on her Instagram page.

“I couldn’t be more proud and excited,” she wrote.

Joyful Drake shared a behind-the-scenes look at the shoot on her Instagram page.

“[Sometimes] you get to shoot an amazing movie in Italy!!” she wrote. “My God is awesome! Won’t He do it!! #blackgirlmagic.”

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Hallmark’s Mahogany brand

Hallmark began producing greeting cards aimed specifically at African American consumers in 1962, according to the company’s website. The Mahogany line debuted in 1987.

Crown Media announced in July 2021 that it would expand the brand to include movies as part of an overall push toward diversity in its films and TV shows.

“Before I arrived, we had begun to expand our brand inclusiveness in front of and behind the camera,” said CEO Wonya Lucas. “I’m proud of the progress this team is making to expand diversity in our programming and it is nothing short of seismic.”

Pic credit: @joyfuldrake/Instagram

Unthinkably Good Things

According to a synopsis released by the network, Unthinkably Good Things follows Allison (Pittman), who is living in Tuscany and is at a crossroads in her personal and professional life. When her friends from home Melina (Drake) and Reese (Ash) come for a visit, they are able to give her the advice she needs.

The network says the movie exemplifies Hallmark’s core ethos of family, community, human connection, positivity, and the transformational power of love.

There is no release date yet for Unthinkably Good Things.