Hallmark will feature old favorites, new stars in Spring Into Love event

Brittany Bristow and Chris McNally in A Tail of Love. Hallmark will air five new movies during its Spring Into Love Event in March and April. Pic credit: Crown Media

Five new rom-coms will premiere on Hallmark Channel during its Spring Into Love event, which begins the last weekend of March and runs through the month of April. Melora Hardin, Illeana Douglas, Chris McNally, and Brittany Bristow are among the stars who will headline the films.

“We’re all in the mood for love (and puppies),” Bristow wrote on her Instagram page. “A Tail of Love will be premiering Saturday, April 23rd on @hallmarkchannel and I’m so excited to share it with you all!”

In addition to featuring Crown Media favorites such as Bristow, McNally, and Brant Daugherty, Spring Into Love also includes some actors new to the network.

Illeana Douglas, who starred in Goodfellas, Cape Fear, and Seinfeld, will appear in Just One Kiss, alongside Krysta Rodriguez, Santino Fontana, and Aida Turturro. In the romantic comedy, Douglas and Turturro play matchmakers for their children, a professor (Rodriguez) and the headliner at a supper club (Fontana), who keep having chance encounters.

Another newcomer is Melora Hardin, who appeared in The Office as Jan Levinson-Gould. In Love, Classified, she plays a romance novelist who returns to her hometown and reconnects with her children, who are both trying out a new dating app.

Spring Into Love event will feature cast reunions

Also premiering during the Spring Into Love event is A Second Chance at Love, which will reunite ER co-stars Gloria Reuben and Eriq LaSalle.

“It’s true! Reunited and it feels so good!” Reuben wrote in an Instagram post.

Brant Daugherty will appear in his second rom-com this year for Hallmark in A Royal Runaway Romance. He plays a bodyguard who falls for the princess (Philippa Northeast) he is protecting.

Brant Daugherty is a family man

On his Instagram, Daugherty shared how difficult it was to be away from his wife and infant son during filming.

“I just had to spend 4 weeks away from this boy while I was filming in Canada and let me just tell you that was the hardest thing I’ve ever done,” Daugherty said.

Daugherty was on location in Canada shooting Hallmark Channel’s The Baker’s Son (2021) when his wife went into early labor with their son, Wilder David, in Los Angeles.

“I thought, I’ll take the film as a way of providing for my family, and hopefully I’ll make it,” he said. “A lot of first babies come late.”

But Wilder didn’t want to wait. On one of the last days of filming, Daugherty’s wife, Kimberly Hidalgo, went into labor. Daugherty ended up checking in on her in between takes via Zoom. After 30 hours in labor, she had a C-section, which he watched over FaceTime.

“My sister-in-law held the camera up for an hour while it all happened,” he said.

A Second Chance at Love will premiere on Hallmark Channel on Saturday, March 26 at 8/7c.

Just One Kiss will premiere on Hallmark Channel on Saturday, April 2 at 8/7c.

A Royal Runaway Romance will premiere on Hallmark Channel on Saturday, April 9 at 8/7c.

Love, Classified will premiere on Hallmark Channel on Saturday, April 16 at 8/7c.

A Tail of Love will premiere on Hallmark Channel on Saturday, April 23 at 8/7c.